Drukair expands horizons

In a significant move to enhance global connectivity, Drukair is introducing new routes to Dubai starting October 28, 2024. This new route aims to facilitate smoother travel for both local and international tourists, particularly those from the Middle East, Africa, Europe, East Coast of USA and Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Drukair, Tandi Wangchuk, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, emphasizing Drukair’s commitment to connecting Bhutan with the world and promoting tourism and trade between Bhutan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). “This new initiative is expected to significantly boost the country’s tourism sector while providing convenient travel options for tourists, passengers, and Bhutanese residing in the UAE and neighboring regions, providing them additional route options.”

With ticket prices starting at BTN 54,000 with additional taxes for Bhutanese nationals and USD 1,298 for international travelers with additional applicable tax, Drukair is poised to attract a diverse range of passengers eager to explore Bhutan’s rich culture and stunning landscapes.

Initially, flights will be available twice a week, operating on Monday and Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. However, as passenger numbers increase, there are plans to expand the flight schedule as demand increases.

The CEO expressed pride in the launch of air services to Dubai, highlighting it as a significant milestone in the airline’s expansion efforts. “This reflects our expanding international presence and our dedication to connecting Bhutan to the world,” he stated, adding that together they will embark on an exciting new journey, expanding opportunities and strengthening ties between two nations.

Currently, Drukair operates scheduled flights to 9 international destinations spanning 5 countries within the South Asian region from its operational base at Paro International Airport. Additionally, Drukair also operates to 3 domestic destinations within the country.

Drukair has successfully soft-launched its new Dubai route on September 10, connecting the Kingdom of Bhutan to one of the world’s most dynamic cities.

With the launch of the flight services, Bhutanese residing in the Middle East anticipated that it would ease their journey. Sangay Choden, a Bhutanese in Dubai, shared her excitement about the new air routes, sharing the challenges previously faced due to the lack of direct flights. “We have to travel all the way to India, often enduring layovers of up to seven hours and waiting for almost seven hours,” Sangay said, adding that, However, with the new route, it is expected to ease our journey and make it easier.”

She added, “We will be proud to have direct flights on our own airline, allowing for a more convenient travel experience to our destination.”

Similarly, Tashi Dema in Kuwait expressed her excitement, stating that the new service will greatly enhance convenience for those traveling back home for vacations. “This is going to be a significant improvement for all of us Bhutanese who faced challenges with transitory flights,” Tashi said, sharing the difficulty of long layovers and extended wait times, which have made traveling back to the country difficult.

With the new flight services, Tashi is optimistic about easing these issues, allowing for a more straightforward travel experience. “I am sure that everyone will be grateful for such a helpful and wise initiative,” she added.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu