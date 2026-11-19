Individuals earning income from a business alongside salaries, bank interest or other non-business sources will not automatically be excluded from presumptive taxation, according to a new public ruling issued by the Department of Revenue and Customs (DRC).

The ruling, published on October 28, 2026, clarifies how presumptive taxation will apply to individuals who earn income from both business and non-business activities, as well as those operating more than one business.

Under Public Ruling No. 01/2026, the DRC has clarified that earning a salary or investment income does not, by itself, disqualify an individual’s business from presumptive taxation. Similarly, operating two or more businesses does not automatically make the individual ineligible.

The clarification addresses uncertainty surrounding the phrase “taxable income for an Income Year consists exclusively of income from a business” under paragraph 1(1) of Schedule 2 of the Income Tax Act of Bhutan 2025.

The department explained that the phrase must be interpreted in relation to the source of the business income rather than all income received by an individual. This means income from employment, investments or other sources does not change the character of income earned from a business.

For instance, an individual who operates a grocery shop and also receives a monthly salary can still qualify for presumptive taxation for the grocery business, provided the business meets the prescribed turnover threshold and all other applicable conditions.

The ruling gives an example of an individual employed by a company while operating a sole-proprietorship grocery business with an annual turnover of Nu 2 million. Since the turnover is below the Nu 5 million threshold, the business can qualify for presumptive taxation if the other requirements under Schedule 2 are met. The individual’s salary does not affect that eligibility.

The DRC has also clarified the treatment of investment income. An individual operating a tailoring business while earning interest from a bank fixed deposit can still qualify for presumptive taxation if the business meets the required conditions.

However, the ruling states that interest earned from the fixed deposit remains subject to final tax at the rate of 10 percent under the applicable provisions of the Income Tax Act.

Multiple businesses can qualify

Another important clarification concerns individuals operating more than one business.

The DRC has interpreted the expression “a business” as referring to business income generally, rather than restricting an individual to only one business. Consequently, individuals operating multiple businesses can qualify for presumptive taxation if their combined annual turnover does not exceed Nu 5 million and they meet all other applicable conditions.

The ruling illustrates this through an example of an individual operating a grocery shop, a tailoring business and a repair service.

The three businesses generate annual turnovers of Nu 1.5 million, Nu 1 million and Nu 2 million respectively, bringing the combined turnover to Nu 4.5 million.

Since the combined turnover remains below the Nu 5 million threshold, the individual can qualify for presumptive taxation, provided all other requirements under Schedule 2 are satisfied.

The department has clarified that the businesses do not become ineligible simply because they operate in different sectors or involve separate lines of activity.

However, individuals carrying on multiple businesses must identify the income and turnover of each business and assess the combined turnover against the applicable threshold.

Clarification for taxpayers

The public ruling aims to provide greater clarity for taxpayers and tax officers on the interpretation and application of presumptive taxation under the Income Tax Act of Bhutan 2025.

The DRC stated that the ruling is intended to explain whether non-business income affects eligibility and whether the reference to “a business” limits an individual to operating only one business.

The ruling draws a distinction between the different sources of income earned by an individual. Business income remains classified as business income, while salary, investment returns and other receipts retain their respective classifications under the Act.

This interpretation means that the presence of additional income sources does not automatically disqualify an otherwise eligible business from the presumptive taxation regime.

However, the department has cautioned that the ruling does not remove other requirements or exclusions applicable to presumptive taxation. Taxpayers must continue to meet all conditions under paragraph 1 of Schedule 2, alongside the relevant provisions of the Act and its rules.

The DRC said the public ruling sets out the department’s interpretation of the relevant tax provisions and should be read together with the Income Tax Act and the Rules. The ruling is intended to serve as a guide for both the public and tax officers in applying the law consistently.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu