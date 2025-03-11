DRC Calls for Stronger Border Security to Combat Drug Smuggling

Major drug seizures at Paro International Airport raise concerns over Bhutan Being used as a transit route

With a rise in drug smuggling cases, especially at Paro International Airport, where several major drug seizures occurred in recent months, the Department of Revenue and Customs (DRC) is calling for stricter border security and increased international cooperation to counter the growing sophistication of drug trafficking networks.

A DRC official stated that enhanced border security and closer collaboration with international authorities are necessary as Bhutan is increasingly being exploited as a transit hub for narcotics smuggling. Authorities are particularly concerned about the advanced concealment techniques used by traffickers. Drugs have been found hidden inside re-stitched suitcase linings, coffee packets, and commercially sealed food products, making detection difficult with standard screening methods.

Drug Seizures at Paro International Airport

In the past three months, customs officials at Paro International Airport intercepted three heroin smuggling attempts, seizing a total of 31.5 kilograms. “These cases highlight the growing risk of Bhutan becoming a transit hub for international drug trafficking,” the official said.

The intercepted cases involved smugglers arriving on direct flights from Thailand. “After short stays in Bhutan, they planned to travel to India by land or air,” the official added. To prevent such incidents, the DRC emphasizes the need for advanced drug detection technology, improved personnel training, and stronger inter-agency coordination.

Despite challenges, customs enforcement teams successfully identified and apprehended suspects through risk profiling and behavioral assessment. However, the official warned that some drug shipments may have gone undetected due to limitations in current screening systems.

Proposed Measures to Strengthen Security

To combat drug smuggling, the DRC has proposed several measures, including:

Deployment of sniffer dogs, which have proven highly effective in airports worldwide.

Increasing the number of female customs officers to improve security checks.

Implementing AI-driven passenger risk profiling systems to proactively identify high-risk travelers and prevent drug trafficking.

Details of Recent Drug Seizures

Between December 2024 and February 2025, customs officials at Paro International Airport successfully intercepted three heroin smuggling attempts:

December 2024 – A 50-year-old Indian man traveling from Bangkok to India via Paro was caught with 4.6 kg of heroin. January 2025 – A 28-year-old Indian man was caught with over 9 kg of heroin. February 2025 – A 35-year-old Indian man, traveling with his wife and 5-year-old daughter, was caught with over 17 kg of heroin.

Meanwhile, the DRC says it is unwaveringly committed to safeguarding Bhutan from illicit drug trade and ensuring national security through enhanced enforcement and collaboration.

