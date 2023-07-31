DPT yet to declare 36 candidates

Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT) has so far declared 11 candidates. The party is yet to declare 36 candidates. However, the party secretariat said that all the candidates are ready for the elections.

DPT has declared candidates from Tashicholing, Radhi-Sakteng, Wamrong, Drujegang-Tseza, Ugyentse-Yoeseltse, Nganglam, Athang-Thoedtsho, Dophuchen-Tading, Sergithang-Tsirangtoed, Gelephu and Thrimshing constituencies.

The party has five female and 42 male candidates from diverse backgrounds, beginning from cabbies to former ministers.

DPT declared its first candidate, 39-year-old Namgay who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics (Hons) from North Bengal University as its candidate for Tashicholing constituency, Samtse, in the 2023-24 parliamentary elections on 14 June, 2022.

A senior civil engineer, Ten Gyamtsho, 52, was declared as a candidate for Radhi-Sakteng Constituency, Trashigang, on 3 November 2022.

A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce from St. Joseph College, North Bengal University, Jagat Bdr. Ghalley was declared as a candidate for the Ugyentse-Yoeseltse constituency, Samtse.

Sonam Tshering, holding a Bachelor of Education degree from the National Institute of Education in Paro, was declared as a candidate for the Wamrong constituency, Trashigang.

Rinchen Pelzang, 39, was declared as a candidate for the Nganglam constituency, Pemagatshel on 12 July 2022. He holds a Master of Arts in Development Studies from Daffodil International University, Dhaka, Bangladesh, Bachelor’s and Diploma degrees in Agriculture Science from the College of Natural Resources, Royal University of Bhutan, and a Post Graduate Diploma in the same subject from the International Agricultural Training Center, Ruppin in Israel.

On 19 July, the party declared two candidates. Taraman Ghalley, 36, was declared as the candidate for Dophuchen–Tading Constituency of Samtse. He has a Bachelor’s in commerce (Honours) from St. Josephs College in Darjeeling, North Bengal, India.

For Athang –Thoedtso Constituency, Wangduephodrang, Kinga, 35, was declared as the candidate. A lawyer by profession, he holds a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Legislative Law (BA. LLB) from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, India.

Taraman Ghalley, 36, was declared as the candidate for Dophuchen–Tading Constituency of Samtse. He has a Bachelor’s in commerce (Honours) from St. Josephs College in Darjeeling, North Bengal, India.

DPT declared three more candidates on 21 July. Dechen Lhadon, 43, was declared as the Gelephu constituency’s candidate. Holding a bachelor’s in business administration, prior to joining politics, the candidate served as Human Resource and Administration Division of the Natural Resource and Development Corporation Limited (NRDCL).

Ugyen Dorji, 33, is the Druk Phuensum Tshogpa’s (DPT) candidate for the Thrimshing constituency, Trashigang. He has a Bachelor’s in civil engineering and Master’s in environmental engineering.

Sarvajit Rai, 43, was declared the candidate for Sergithang-Tsirangtoed Constituency of Tsirang. Educated in Australia, India, and Bhutan, Sarvajit holds a Master of Business Administration, Bachelor and Diploma in Electrical Engineering.

The party said it wasn’t really difficult to get candidates but “it was difficult to get good candidates.” “In the end, we are happy to get a good blend of young and old who are equally energetic and enthusiastic to serve Tsa-Wa-Sum,” the party office said.

The party is planning to declare all the candidates before this government dissolves as some of the candidates are serving as Members of Parliament.

“We are overwhelmed with all the preparatory works for the elections, from manifesto drafting to making campaign plans,” the General Secretary (GS), Sonam Tashi said.

“DPT is still a strong political force to reckon and we are coming to seek the mandate of serving TSA-Wa-Sum,” the GS added.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu