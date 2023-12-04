DPT bows out after 15 years

The Fourth Parliament of Bhutan will no longer have any representative of Druk Phuensum Tshogpa (DPT), which failed to make it through to the top two in the fourth primary round of elections that was held on November 30, 2023. The party that formed the government once and was the opposition twice, could secure only 14.91% of the votes and was beaten by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP).

While members of the party could not be contacted, the party in its official social media page said that it expressed satisfaction with the smooth functioning of the election processes, emphasizing the importance of credible choices and a level playing field for political parties. The post said that the party humbly accepted the result of the primary round.

Regardless of the outcome, the party conveyed its gratitude to the people of Bhutan for their unwavering trust and confidence over the past fifteen years.

It said that the party both in its role as the ruling government and opposition, extended appreciation to the nation for the support received. The party pledged to maintain its commitment to serving the nation with love and vision, highlighting its acceptance of the primary round results.

The oldest and longest party that served in the Parliament could secure only 46,694 votes.

PDP swept most of what was considered the DPT’s stronghold, including the constituency of the Party President, Dorji Wangdi in Panbang. It won only in two constituencies, both in Pemagatshel district. Those are Nganglam and Khar Yurung constituencies.

Meanwhile, the party has conveyed its best wishes to the PDP and BTP for a smooth and fruitful general round election. Despite being outside the Parliament, DPT expressed its enthusiasm to assist the ruling parties in any capacity possible.

Acknowledging the invaluable support from friends and supporters, DPT assured the public of its dedication to fulfilling the expectations of serving the nation diligently. The party concluded its statement by emphasizing its commitment to being guided by His Majesty’s Royal Guidance and Vision for the country and its people.

In the 2008 elections, DPT won in 45 constituencies from the 47. In the primary round of elections in 2013, it faired well but lost in the general elections to the PDP. Similarly, in the 2018 elections, it lost in the general round to Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT).

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu