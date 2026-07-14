DoT Urges Hotels to Embrace Green Standards

The Department of Tourism (DoT) is encouraging hotels across Bhutan to adopt the Bhutan Green Hotel Standard (BGHS) as the country intensifies efforts to strengthen sustainable tourism and preserve its globally recognised “High Value, Low Volume” tourism policy.

Tourism officials say the voluntary certification programme will help hotels improve environmental performance, reduce operational costs and respond to the growing demand for responsible travel, while reinforcing Bhutan’s commitment to safeguarding its natural environment and cultural heritage.

According to the Department, the BGHS provides a nationally recognised framework for hotels to integrate sustainable practices into their operations while aligning with international environmental benchmarks.

Unlike conventional environmental guidelines, officials said the framework incorporates Bhutan’s unique development philosophy of Gross National Happiness (GNH) by encouraging hotels to balance economic growth with environmental conservation, cultural preservation and community wellbeing. The certification also aligns with internationally recognised sustainability frameworks, including the Global Sustainable Tourism Criteria (GSTC) and the ASEAN Green Hotel Standard, strengthening Bhutan’s position as a destination for environmentally conscious travellers.

The certification is designed to move beyond claims of sustainability by requiring hotels to demonstrate their environmental practices through documented evidence. According to the Department, a hotel cannot claim to be ‘green’ without verifiable evidence; and “one should hold documented evidence.” Unlike many certification programmes that rely on a one-time assessment, the BGHS requires continuous compliance. Hotels receiving certification will retain their status for three years, after which they must undergo another on-site assessment conducted by trained assessors before renewal.

Officials said this process will ensure that certification remains credible and that hotels continue to maintain and improve their sustainability standards over time.

The framework consists of nine environmental parameters supported by 67 assessment indicators. Hotels must comply with 48 mandatory indicators, while the remaining 19 indicators are recommended as best practices to encourage continuous improvement.

The indicators cover a wide range of hotel operations, including energy efficiency, renewable energy adoption, water conservation, waste management, ethical business practices, community engagement, promotion of cultural authenticity and the use of locally sourced products.

The standards are intended not only to reduce the environmental footprint of hotels but also to strengthen their connection with local communities and contribute to the preservation of Bhutan’s cultural identity.

Pilot assessments conducted in Paro, Thimphu and Punakha showed that many hotels have already adopted several sustainable practices. The Department found that most three-star hotels and above were already meeting around 20 assessment indicators, partly because Bhutan’s existing hotel classification system includes several environmental and operational requirements.

However, the assessments also identified significant areas requiring improvement before hotels can fully meet the certification requirements. One of the major challenges was sewage and wastewater management. Officials said many hotels lack the specialised infrastructure required for wastewater treatment, recycling and reuse, limiting their ability to meet sustainability benchmarks.

Another challenge was inadequate documentation. While many hotels had introduced environmentally friendly measures, several establishments were unable to provide proper records and data to verify compliance. The Department said stronger documentation and data management systems will be crucial as more hotels pursue certification.

Although the Green Hotel Standard is available nationwide, participation remains voluntary. The approach allows hotels to gradually upgrade their facilities and practices while receiving technical guidance throughout the certification process.

The Department believes that adopting the standard will bring both environmental and economic benefits. Certified hotels are expected to gain a competitive advantage by attracting travellers who prioritise environmentally responsible accommodation. Further, investments in energy-efficient equipment, water-saving technologies and improved waste management systems can reduce operational costs and improve long-term business sustainability.

The initiative also supports Bhutan’s broader environmental commitments. Tourism officials believe wider adoption of the standard will enhance Bhutan’s reputation as a global leader in sustainable tourism while helping the hospitality sector adapt to changing traveller expectations.

As international visitors increasingly seek destinations that demonstrate genuine environmental responsibility, officials say the certification provides Bhutanese hotels with an opportunity to differentiate themselves and strengthen the country’s position in the global tourism market.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu