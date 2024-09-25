DoT unveils enhanced tourism protocol

As of September, 431 Bhutanese tour operators, 972 certified guides, 116 hotels, 26 home stays, six restaurants, two handicrafts and six other service providers have registered on the portal

The Department of Tourism (DoT) launched its new Tourism Services Portal where the innovative platform marks a significant step forward in enhancing the experience for visitors to the country, offering streamlined access to the wide range of services available to guests.

“We are thrilled to offer this new tool to our visitors and tourism partners,” said Damcho Rinzin, Director, DoT. “This portal not only highlights the incredible diversity of experiences available in Bhutan but also underscores our dedication to supporting local businesses and ensuring the highest standards of service.”

Similarly, Kinley Gyeltshen, Chairman of the Association of Bhutanese Tour Operators (ABTO), stated, “This portal is a game-changer for tourists visiting Bhutan. It allows them to easily find and connect with their preferred Bhutanese Tour Operator to help them plan their perfect trip. The user-friendly interface and drop-down filters make the search process intuitive, enhancing the overall visitor experience.”

In addition, Jigme Tshering, Chairman of the Hotel and Restaurants Association of Bhutan (HRAB) said, “For our members, this platform is a valuable tool that brings greater visibility and accessibility. Guests to Bhutan can now explore a variety of accommodation options, from hotels to home stays, with just a few clicks. The drop-down filters are particularly useful in helping visitors tailor their search to meet their specific needs and preferences ranging from dietary requirements, to room facilities and more.”

For instance, according to the department, the new Tourism Services Portal is part of Bhutan’s ongoing efforts to enhance its digital infrastructure and provide a seamless experience for both travelers and the local tourism industry.

“As Bhutan celebrates 50 years of tourism, this launch represents a milestone in the Kingdom’s journey to modernize and sustain its unique approach to tourism,” said Carissa Nimah, Chief Marketing Officer, DoT.

“Before the portal was launched, the Department’s certified guides, tour operators, hotels, and home stays were listed on Bhutan.travel in outdated PDF format,” Carissa said, adding that, this lacks detailed information and filtering options, making it difficult for guests to choose the right service provider, especially with so many options available.

Carissa said that the new portal addresses this issue by allowing guests to filter and select their preferred providers based on detailed information and reviews, significantly improving their overall experience.

In addition, Carissa highlighted that the new portal is being promoted to guests through the Department’s website, marketing collateral and social media.

Meanwhile, the portal will enhance the guest experience by offering a more efficient and transparent system for selecting guides, tour operators, hotels, and other service providers in Bhutan.

The Bhutan Tourism Services Portal was created to enhance the experience of visitors by simplifying the process of connecting with service providers such as guides, hotels, home stays, tour operators, and restaurants.

The portal allows guests to browse, compare, and directly book services in Bhutan, providing a more interactive and user-friendly platform.

This new system offers detailed profiles, including reviews and additional information, helping travelers make informed decisions, according to the department.

Carissa said that the expected outcomes include a smoother booking process, improved communication between guests and providers, and a more personalized experience, all of which contribute to a higher standard of service in Bhutan’s tourism sector.

Both travelers and service providers are expected to benefit from using the Bhutan Tourism Services Portal. Travelers gain easy access to a wide range of tourism services, such as tour operators, guides, accommodations, and more, allowing them to book and communicate directly with providers.

In addition, with the new tourism protocol, the service providers will be benefited by being more visible to potential clients, leading to increased bookings and opportunities to connect with guests.

The platform simplifies the process for both parties, making it efficient and user-friendly. “We are promoting the portal on our website and in all international press,” she added.

Guests can directly access the portal by visiting the site (services.bhutan.travel), where they can explore and book services without any fee. Service providers, on the other hand, need to register and log in through the portal to be listed. There is no fee charged for either users or service providers to utilize the platform.

The Department’s staff from the Marketing and Promotions Division administers and manages the service portal. The hotels, home stays and Tour Operators are initially vetted and verified by the Standards and Compliance Division of DoT, who ensure that the information that is provided is correct as per the official records.

The registration process is ongoing, and even more businesses and professionals are expected to join the platform in the coming weeks. The Department is holding webinars with Economic Development and Marketing Officers (EDMOs) from each Dzongkhag and asking for their support to help onboard the various service providers, home stays and establishments in each dzongkhag onto the new portal.

The Tourism Services Portal was developed in collaboration with a Bhutanese technology partner, reflecting the country’s commitment to fostering local talent and expertise.

Meanwhile, the department is also planning to add another section for “car rental” for licensed car rental companies, which was a request by Bhutanese Tour Operators directly.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu