Domestic violence declines

Sexual violence tops the list of offence in 2024

Bhutan is grappling with a hidden crisis of domestic violence (DV), affecting all demographics and regions and manifesting as physical, sexual, emotional, and financial abuse. Despite this, there has been a reduction in DV cases this year. According to a report from the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) in October, DV cases decreased by 126 compared to 2023.

In 2022, 809 DV cases were reported, while 648 cases were reported in 2021. In 2023, there was a decline of 221 cases compared to 2022. In 2024, 462 DV cases were recorded, with 91 cases charge-sheeted, 300 cases withdrawn, and 71 cases pending. In comparison, 2023 saw 190 cases charge-sheeted, 383 withdrawn, and 15 pending. In 2022, 202 cases were charge-sheeted, 589 withdrawn, and one case diverted, while in 2021, 187 cases were charge-sheeted, 436 withdrawn, two diverted, and 23 kept under investigation.

The highest number of pending cases over the past four years was recorded in 2024, with 71 cases, followed by 23 cases in 2021. In 2024, sexual violence topped the list of DV types, with 87 cases reported. Additionally, 21 suicides and 10 suicide attempts were recorded. In 2024, 60 children were reported as being in conflict with the law.

In 2023, 140 sexual offences were reported, along with 29 suicides, 12 suicide attempts, 71 children in conflict with the law, and one case of human trafficking. In 2022, 111 cases of sexual violence were reported, along with 25 suicides, 12 suicide attempts, and 115 children in conflict with the law. In 2021, 131 cases of sexual violence, 34 suicides, 21 suicide attempts, and 111 children in conflict with the law were reported.

Physical violence ranked as the fourth most common type of DV among the top five offences. In 2024, 269 cases of physical violence were reported, a reduction of 236 cases compared to 2022. In 2023, 265 cases were reported.

Alcohol, extramarital affairs, and social media were cited as the main triggers for DV. Out of the 462 DV cases in 2024, alcohol was the most significant factor, linked to 292 cases, according to the Crime and Operations Department, RBP. There were also 32 cases related to extramarital affairs and three cases involving social media, with 127 cases linked to other factors. Meanwhile, 340 alcohol-related DV cases were reported in 2023, 434 in 2022, and 364 in 2021.

A study by the National Commission for Women and Children (NCWC) used international indicators to assess the prevalence of violence against women in Bhutan. It examined physical, sexual, and emotional violence, identifying two main categories of perpetrators: intimate partners (current or former partners) and non-partners (those outside intimate relationships, whether within the family or not). The study also considered economic abuse, controlling behavior, and cases of sexual abuse involving girls under 15.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu