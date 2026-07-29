Domestic Violence Cases Surge Despite Overall Decline in Crime

Domestic violence remained the most reported crime during the first half of 2026, increasing by more than 22 percent despite an overall decline in crime and drug-related offences, according to the Royal Bhutan Police’s (RBP) latest half-year crime statistics.

Between January and June this year, the RBP recorded 1,983 crime and drug-related cases, down from 2,066 cases during the same period in 2025. The decline was driven largely by a reduction in drug-related offences, which fell from 819 cases to 713.

However, criminal cases excluding drug offences increased slightly from 1,247 to 1,270, indicating that while progress has been made in curbing drug crimes, several social and conventional offences remain persistent challenges.

Domestic violence topped the list of reported offences, rising from 358 cases in the first half of 2025 to 438 cases this year. According to the RBP, the increase may partly reflect improved public awareness of domestic violence laws and reporting mechanisms, encouraging more victims to seek help and report abuse.

The police, however, said domestic violence continues to be driven by underlying social issues, including alcohol and substance abuse, financial hardship, extra-marital affairs, and disputes arising from the misuse of social media and entertainment venues.

To address the growing problem, the RBP has strengthened public awareness programmes and counselling services while working closely with local leaders and communities to resolve disputes before they escalate into violence. Community policing, regular monitoring and mediation remain central to efforts to prevent repeat offences.

Battery remained the second most common offence with 206 cases, followed by larceny (140), illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (116), and burglary (103).

Cases involving children in conflict with the law recorded one of the sharpest increases, rising from 64 cases to 157 cases during the six-month period.

According to the RBP, the increase is linked to population growth and expanding settlements in some police jurisdictions, resulting in a larger number of at-risk youths. Police also cited unstable family environments, broken homes, inadequate parental supervision, and increased opportunities to commit offences against vulnerable targets as contributing factors.

To curb the trend, the RBP has intensified school-based sensitisation programmes to educate students about the legal consequences of criminal behaviour while expanding awareness campaigns targeting parents, schools and communities. Early intervention and support for at-risk children remain central to the police’s prevention strategy.

Sexual offences also increased from 55 cases to 67 cases.

RBP attributed the rise to a combination of alcohol abuse, unemployment and the pressures associated with rapid urbanisation. They also noted that the transient nature of the country’s growing migrant labour population makes it difficult to deliver sustained awareness programmes, leaving some groups with limited knowledge of relevant laws and preventive measures.

The RBP said it continues to conduct awareness programmes in schools and door-to-door campaigns in villages to strengthen public understanding of sexual offences, encourage early reporting and promote prevention.

Although cybercrime declined significantly from 69 cases in the first half of 2025 to 46 cases this year, police cautioned that online threats remain an emerging concern.

The decline has been attributed to expanded cyber awareness programmes in schools and institutions, public media campaigns, and stronger cooperation with telecommunications service providers and financial institutions to detect and prevent online fraud.

The RBP said the increasing use of social media, limited digital literacy and increasingly sophisticated cyber scams continue to expose people to online risks. Public awareness campaigns have also encouraged more victims to recognise and report cyber offences.

Cases involving Chorten and Lhakhang vandalism increased from 21 cases to 33 cases.

According to the police, many religious sites are located in remote areas, making it difficult to determine when offences occur or identify perpetrators. The RBP also cited the absence of active community and Gewog-level surveillance around many Chortens and Lhakhangs, as well as the lack of a comprehensive inventory of religious structures, which complicates monitoring and protection.

Mongar Police Station recorded the highest number of Chorten and Lhakhang-related offences with seven cases, followed by Paro and South Thimphu Police Stations, each with five cases.

According to the RBP, they have intensified sensitisation programmes for villagers, caretakers and Gewog officials while advocating the installation of CCTV cameras at vulnerable religious sites. “Increased patrolling, intelligence-led policing and stronger community partnerships are also being implemented to safeguard Bhutan’s religious heritage.”

Drug-related offences showed encouraging signs, declining by nearly 13 percent, from 819 cases in the first half of 2025 to 713 cases this year.

Cases involving substance abuse fell from 656 to 573, while drug trafficking declined from 153 to 126. However, illegal possession of controlled substances increased from eight to 12 cases, while illegal sale of inhalants remained unchanged at two cases.

According to the RBP, the decline reflects stronger collaboration with the PEMA Secretariat and other drug task forces, sustained public awareness campaigns, school-based anti-drug programmes, enhanced surveillance, regular patrols and random inspections that have reduced access to illegal substances.

They have also credited the arrest and imprisonment of major drug suppliers, along with continued disruption of drug supply chains, for strengthening enforcement efforts.

Among police jurisdictions, Central Thimphu Police Station recorded the highest number of criminal cases with 229, followed by North Thimphu (157), South Thimphu (144), Gelephu (110) and Paro (100).

For drug offences, Phuentsholing Police Station recorded the highest caseload with 249 cases, followed by the NDLEU Thimphu (194), Paro (39), Gelephu (38) and Samtse (35).

Meanwhile, suicide cases remained largely unchanged, with 50 cases recorded during the first half of 2026 compared with 51 cases during the same period last year.

According to the RBP, suicide continues to be associated with mental health challenges, alcohol abuse and domestic violence, alongside broader social and economic pressures, including unemployment, financial stress, family-related problems and limited community support.

The police attributed the slight decline to nationwide awareness campaigns and improved access to psychological support and counselling services. However, they stressed that suicide remains a complex public health issue requiring sustained collaboration among government agencies, healthcare providers, communities and families.

Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu