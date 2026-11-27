The Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) has arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Kabesa, Thimphu, following a DNA breakthrough that linked him to biological evidence collected from the crime scene.

The arrest, made on November 25 by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), came after the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) confirmed a DNA match, marking a major breakthrough in a case that was initially reported as a missing person case on November 5, 2026.

During a press briefing, Chief of Police Brigadier Phub Gyaltshen confirmed that the suspect is a resident of Kabesa and works as an instructor at Choki Traditional Arts School in the area. Police also stated that he had confessed to the crime.

The RBP clarified that the arrested man was not among the four individuals detained earlier during the investigation.

The investigation involved extensive CCTV footage analysis, crime scene reconstruction, forensic examinations and other investigative techniques. Police said further investigations are underway and that the case will be pursued in accordance with due process of law.

The arrest has drawn public appreciation for the RBP’s investigative efforts, particularly the role of forensic evidence in identifying the suspect. However, the case has also renewed public concern over the safety of children and the need to strengthen protection and justice mechanisms.

The Chief of Police urged the media and public to respect the privacy of the victim’s family, cautioning against speculation and unnecessary publicity that could compound the family’s trauma.

The RBP also highlighted the growing importance of DNA evidence in criminal investigations and said it plans to propose a nationwide DNA database, subject to budgetary availability, to strengthen future investigations and support other relevant cases.

Police expressed appreciation to residents of Kawang Gewog and members of the public for their cooperation and assistance.

Earlier cases remain a concern

The RBP said it had not forgotten earlier cases involving the deaths of young girls and was leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to investigate them.

Among the cases recalled were the death of a nine-year-old student in a forest at Dangrina, Dechencholing, Thimphu, on December 11, 2019, where forensic findings indicated strangulation with ligature marks.

Another disturbing case involved an eight-year-old girl who was raped and mutilated near Satsam Chorten, approximately 50 metres above the Chorten at Drukgyel, Paro, on September 18, 2019.

The reference to these cases underscores the continuing demand for answers and accountability in crimes involving children.

The scale of violence against children further reinforces the urgency. According to the PEMA Secretariat, 661 cases of violence against children were recorded between June 2023 and September 2026, with 67.2 percent involving sexual violence.

RBP statistics show that 59 cases of rape of children above 12 years of age and 35 cases of child molestation were reported in 2025.

While the arrest in Kabesa represents a significant investigative breakthrough, the broader challenge remains preventing such crimes, ensuring that perpetrators are brought to justice and strengthening the systems meant to protect children.

For the public, the expectation now is not only that the Kabesa case proceeds through the justice system, but also that every unresolved case involving violence against children receives the attention it deserves.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu