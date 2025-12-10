Disability Inclusion Celebrated with Launch of “Dra=Nyam”

In a landmark event coinciding with the International Day for Persons with Disabilities, the Disabled People’s Organization of Bhutan (DPOB) and the Bhutan Foundation unveiled Dra=Nyam, Bhutan’s first dedicated outlet showcasing products crafted by persons with disabilities. The launch on 3 December 2025, held alongside the National Disability Conference 2025 in Paro, marked a significant milestone in Bhutan’s journey toward fostering an inclusive and equitable society.

The celebration brought together government officials, civil society leaders, international partners, educators, healthcare professionals, persons with disabilities, and community advocates, all united by a shared commitment to advancing disability rights and promoting social progress across the nation.

Dra=Nyam: Empowering Artisans, Celebrating Talent

Across Bhutan, persons with disabilities have been harnessing their skills through various development programs facilitated by DPOB and partner agencies. Their artistry spans vibrant weaving, precise tailoring, intricate woodcraft, painting, and a wide array of handcrafted products that reflect creativity, perseverance, and technical skill. Yet, despite their talents, many artisans remain largely unseen in the broader market due to barriers such as social stigma, limited exposure, and the absence of inclusive business platforms.

Dra=Nyam, meaning “Equality through Empowerment,” aims to bridge this gap by providing a professional, dignified space where these artisans can showcase and sell their creations. Supported by the Bhutan Foundation’s Small Grants Program, the outlet is more than a retail space—it is a platform that elevates personal stories, celebrates artistic excellence, and connects Bhutanese craftsmanship with a wider audience.

“The launch of Dra=Nyam is a pivotal step toward recognizing the talents of persons with disabilities and integrating their work into Bhutan’s social and economic fabric,” said a spokesperson from DPOB. “It’s about promoting dignity, visibility, and empowerment, ensuring that these artisans receive the recognition they deserve.”

Advancing Inclusive Policies Through Dialogue

Following the launch, the National Disability Conference 2025 convened at Tsherim Resort under the theme: “Fostering disability-inclusive societies for advancing social progress.” The conference provided a platform for national dialogue on disability rights, service systems, and bridging the gap between policy and practice.

The event featured panel discussions, presentations by international experts, and a theatrical performance by the Wangsel Institute for the Deaf. An exhibition showcased assistive technologies, inclusive learning materials, and products created by persons with disabilities, highlighting both innovation and achievement within the community.

Bhutan’s recent progress in disability inclusion includes the adoption of the National Policy for Persons with Disabilities (2019), expansion of Special Educational Needs (SEN) programs, and ratification of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) in 2024. Nevertheless, challenges persist in areas such as healthcare, early intervention, inclusive education, data collection, workplace inclusion, and social protection.

A Symbol of Inclusion and Empowerment

The simultaneous launch of Dra=Nyam and the National Disability Conference underscores Bhutan’s steadfast commitment to inclusive development. It reflects the collaborative efforts of the Bhutan Foundation, DPOB, government agencies, and the disability community to empower persons with disabilities, promote equitable participation, and cultivate a society where every talent and right is recognized and valued.

As Bhutan continues to advance toward a more inclusive future, these initiatives serve as powerful symbols of hope, resilience, and the collective aspiration for a society that truly embodies equality and empowerment for all.

Sangay Rabten

FromThimphu