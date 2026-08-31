Digital Consent System to Expand to 11 Dzongkhags from September

The National Land Commission Secretariat (NLCS) will expand its digital consent system to 11 more dzongkhags from 2 September, marking another step towards strengthening the security, transparency and accountability of land transactions in Bhutan.

The second phase of the Consent Management Module (CMM), integrated into the eSakor land transaction system, will be introduced in Trongsa, Zhemgang, Bumthang, Punakha, Wangdue Phodrang, Gasa, Tsirang, Dagana, Samtse, Chhukha and Haa.

The rollout follows the successful pilot of the system in Thimphu, Paro and Phuentsholing, which began on 2 June 2026. Under the new system, applicable land transactions initiated in the 11 dzongkhags from 2 September onwards will require digital consent from all relevant parties before the transaction can proceed.

The CMM is intended to address longstanding concerns around forged documents, unauthorised land transactions and disputes over consent. It enables landowners, family members, transferees and witnesses, depending on the type of transaction, to provide consent electronically through the eSakor platform.

According to NLCS, the system provides an additional layer of verification by linking consent to Bhutan’s National Digital Identity (NDI). It also creates a digital record and audit trail of consent, replacing some of the vulnerabilities associated with the traditional paper-based consent and No Objection Certificate process.

According to the NLCS, the digital system is expected to significantly reduce the possibility of fraudulent consent.

“To date, consent verification has been based on paper documents. Anyone, sometimes even without the knowledge of the parties involved can forge documents, including internal agreements and NOCs. Even thumb impressions, which are required, can be forged. With this new consent management model, the system is expected to significantly reduce such fraud cases,” the NLCS noted.

The system requires all parties whose consent is prescribed for a particular transaction to approve or reject a consent request using their NDI credentials. A transaction cannot proceed until all required consents have been obtained.

For citizens, the change is particularly significant for transactions involving family-owned land and property transfers, where the consent of several individuals may be required.

The NLCS says the system is designed not only to prevent fraud but also to strengthen the rights of landowners by ensuring that concerned parties are informed before a transaction involving their property moves forward.

However, the transition to a digital process also raises questions about accessibility, particularly for people who may not have smartphones, NDI accounts or sufficient digital literacy.

The NLCS has said that citizens without access to digital services will not be excluded. Individuals without smartphones can seek assistance from officials at their nearest Land Record Office, while those without NDI accounts are encouraged to register or seek support from NLCS and dzongkhag or thromde land record officials.

The commission’s approach is expected to be particularly important in rural areas, where access to digital devices and reliable connectivity can vary. The provision of assistance at Land Record Offices is intended to ensure that digitisation does not create a new barrier to land services.

The eSakor platform itself was introduced to allow citizens to access land transaction services without having to physically visit NLCS or dzongkhag offices. It also captures transaction activity and provides greater transparency over the processing of applications. The CMM builds on that digital infrastructure by placing consent at the centre of the transaction process.

For property owners, the system could offer greater confidence that a transaction cannot be initiated without the knowledge and approval of the people whose consent is required. NLCS says the additional verification mechanism is intended to reduce the risk of forged signatures, fraudulent documents and unauthorised transactions while improving public trust in land administration.

The commission has also clarified that the CMM does not eliminate all existing documentation requirements. Original documents required under existing land transaction procedures will continue to be submitted and verified unless NLCS issues otherwise.

Citizens will receive consent requests through the eSakor system. At present, SMS and email notifications for consent requests are not available, although the NLCS says such options may be considered in the future.

The second-phase rollout will bring the digital consent mechanism to 14 dzongkhags and thromdes in total, including the three pilot areas. The NLCS plans to use the implementation experience to further improve the system before its eventual expansion across the country.

For citizens preparing land transactions in the 11 dzongkhags, the commission is urging them to familiarise themselves with the CMM and NDI requirements ahead of the 2 September rollout.

The move represents a broader shift in Bhutan’s land administration from paper-based verification towards digitally authenticated transactions, with the ultimate objective of making property transactions more secure, transparent and citizen-centred.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu