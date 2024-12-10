DGPC bestowed with GNH of Business Certificate

Joins a class already bequeathed upon BoB, BT and BPC since 2021

The Druk Green Power Corporation (DGPC) has been awarded the prestigious Three-Star Gross National Happiness (GNH) of Business Certificate for its commitment to integrating GNH values into its operations. The certification reflects DGPC’s balanced approach to economic performance and the well-being of its workforce.

With an overall score of 54.54 percent, DGPC achieved above-average performance in embedding the nine domains of GNH into its business practices. The award was presented by Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during a ceremony on Thursday.

The recognition follows a rigorous three-month evaluation conducted earlier this year by the Centre for Bhutan and GNH Studies (CBS). The assessment involved interviews with 886 employees, representing 88.2 percent of DGPC’s 1,628-strong workforce, across its headquarters and six hydropower projects.

The evaluation measured DGPC’s alignment with GNH principles across domains such as psychological well-being, health, education, living standards, governance, and ecological diversity.

While DGPC excelled in domains like employee compensation, gender equity, and living standards, certain challenges were noted. Psychological well-being emerged as the weakest area, with a score of just 28.5 percent. Workplace discrimination, harassment, and job insecurity were key concerns, with 12.1 percent of employees reporting incidents of verbal abuse.

Health risks were also flagged, with 78 percent of employees exposed to workplace hazards. Despite some progress in addressing occupational stress and injuries, the assessment underscored the need for enhanced safety measures.

On the positive side, DGPC’s investment in employee development, including training programs to foster professional growth, stood out as a significant strength. Its strong performance in living standards reflected comprehensive policies on pay, gender equality, and social security.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay acknowledged the complexities of balancing corporate profitability with employee well-being. He expressed hope that DGPC’s achievement would inspire other organizations to pursue GNH of Business certification.

DGPC Managing Director Dasho Chhewang Rinzin highlighted the unique challenges of hydropower work in remote and demanding environments. “The success of the company depends on its employees. Our efforts will focus on creating a conducive work environment to retain and support them,” he said.

The CBS evaluation recommended measures to address DGPC’s challenges, including stricter workplace safety protocols, workload management initiatives, and wellness programs and flexible work arrangements to enhance psychological well-being.

The GNH of Business certification, based on the GNH Index, encourages businesses to align their operations with Bhutan’s unique development philosophy. The framework evaluates organizations on their social, cultural, and environmental contributions.

DGPC joins other notable companies, including Bhutan Power Corporation Limited, Bank of Bhutan Limited, and Bhutan Telecom Limited, in achieving the GNH of Business Certificate since its introduction in 2021.

This milestone underscores DGPC’s dedication to integrating happiness and sustainability into its corporate ethos.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu