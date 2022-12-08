Money to call her own: financial literacy among rural women
Deposit base of the banks touch Nu 179mn
YaaTA noodles to substitute noodles import
DHI Innotect organizes events as build up to the 115th National Day
Trending Now

Deposit base of the banks touch Nu 179mn

Total individual savings, as of September, stood at Nu 120mn

The total deposit base of the banking sector increased from Nu 176mn in nine months last year to Nu 179mn in September this year, up by 11.44%.

The Royal Monetary Authority’s (RMA) financial sector review report attributed the rise by Nu 20.3mn. It has increased in current and savings accounts, which constituted almost 60% of the total deposit. Fixed accounts alone constituted around Nu 90.5mn.

Individual savings constituted 60.9% of the current and saving accounts. Retail deposits increased by 9% and private companies constituted 4.5%. Compared with last year, saving accounts deposits increased by almost Nu 8.8mn. Total individual savings, as of September, stood at Nu 120mn.

Similarly, the current deposits that are mainly maintained by the banking sector also increased from Nu 32mn last year to Nu 33.5mn this year, reflecting an increase of more than Nu 1mn.

According to the report, the year-on-year growth in the overall deposit base shows that the increase in deposit base was due to the increase in deposits by individuals in current and saving accounts by 60.9%.

Deposit of commercial banks also increased by 4.28% amounting to Nu 8.4mn. however, deposits from private companies dropped by 4.5% amounting to Nu 9mn this year.

In terms of deposits by customer type, retail deposits account for 61.5% amounting to Nu 121mn, and the remaining 38.5% amounting to Nu 57.9mn comprises of corporate deposits. Of the total retail deposits, around 95% consist of individual deposits.

Local Economists said that deposits are the main source of funds for banks. “It is also known as liability for the bank. This is because the banks have to pay the interest on deposits. So, the banks lend in the market with some margin.”

He added that to ensure risks are adequately covered, the central bank’s prudential rules and regulations mandate that banks must set aside some portion of the deposits and quick assets. “These requirements such as cash reserve ratio and statutory liquidity ratio are well met by the banks,” he said.

An official from the RMA said that with an increase in deposits during the same period, financial sectors’ total loans to the economy have also increased by 9.2%, from Nu 175mn in last year to Nu 191mn in September this year.

Kinley Yonten from Thimphu

Post Views: 66
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
December 2022
M T W T F S S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top