Deploying finance towards low carbon infrastructure
Deploying finance towards low carbon infrastructure
Deploying finance towards low carbon infrastructure
Deploying finance towards low carbon infrastructure
Countries in Asia and the Pacific need to work together to protect our common forest and fresh water resources
The Green Growth Agenda
Current FY to see increase in fiscal deficit
Trending Now

Deploying finance towards low carbon infrastructure

The Bhutan Climate Fund acts as a banker to the country in its bid to battle climate change issues, further cementing efforts undertaken by other analogous Organizations

The World Bank has aided the creation of the Bhutan Climate Fund (BCF) to aggregate and monetize emission reductions under the Paris Agreement. Initially focusing on the hydropower sector, the BCF will gather emission reductions from Bhutanese projects and sell them globally to generate revenue, signaling Bhutan’s entry into the carbon market and commitment to combating climate change.

Initially, the World Bank assisted in establishing a Trust Fund based on feedback from a Task Force appointed by the Royal Government of Bhutan (RGoB) for the BCF’s purposes. This involved capacity support and the development of operating procedures. To monetize emission reductions from hydropower and other renewable resources, the National Environment Commission (NEC) will adopt rules aligning with Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, including a national monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) system and an emission reductions credit registry as per Article 13.

The BCF aims to reduce transaction costs in climate markets by aggregating emission reductions and employing a commercialization strategy to attract potential buyers, thus enhancing value for Bhutan. It also directs mobilized resources towards low carbon development activities, while bolstering the viability of hydropower projects by creating an additional revenue stream.

Envisioned as a USD 50 million fund, the BCF is funded by international climate finance buyers. It supports the preparation of project design documents for emission reductions from hydropower projects under the Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) or Joint Venture (JV) structure with India. Emission reductions may be retained by the BCF until a suitable buyer or favorable price is secured.

The BCF is a bank-executed trust fund and will be transitioned to a Royal Charter trust fund after two years.

Bhutan actively seeks funds from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for implementing its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and adaptation priorities. The Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation (BTFEC) is accredited as the National Implementing Entity for both the GCF and the Adaptation Fund, facilitating direct access to climate finance.

In addition, Bhutan is pursuing access for the private sector with three financial institutions (Bhutan Development Bank, Ltd., Bank of Bhutan, Ltd., and the Bhutan National Bank, Ltd.) undergoing the accreditation process for access to the Private Sector Facility of the GCF.

The Green Finance Roadmap aims to transform Bhutan’s financial system for 21st-century sustainable development. It enhances resilience post-COVID-19, prioritizes green investments, mobilizes funds for green sectors, and fosters a transition to a low carbon economy through innovation.

By Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu

Post Views: 27
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Deploying finance towards low carbon infrastructure

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Deploying finance towards low carbon infrastructure
Deploying finance towards low carbon infrastructure