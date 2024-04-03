Demographic shift at Sherubtse hampers businesses in Trashigang
Demographic shift at Sherubtse hampers businesses in Trashigang
Demographic shift at Sherubtse hampers businesses in Trashigang
ཤེས་རབ་རྩེ་མཐོ་རིམ་སློབ་གྲྭ་ལུ་ སློབ་ཕྲུག་མར་ཕརཔ་སོང་མི་གིས་ ས་གནས་ཀྱི་ཚོང་འབྲེལ་ལུ་ཐོ་ཕོག་ཡོདཔ།
Demographic shift at Sherubtse hampers businesses in Trashigang
CCAA winds up market surveillance in two Dzongkhags
The double-edged sword of a weaker currency
Trending Now
Demographic shift at Sherubtse hampers businesses in Trashigang

Demographic shift at Sherubtse hampers businesses in Trashigang

The decrease in student enrollment at Sherubtse College for the 2024 academic year has had a pronounced effect on the local businesses of Kanglung, a community that has thrived as an educational hub. This downturn is attributed to a significant reduction in the student body, with around 300 fewer students than in previous years. The ripple effect of this decline has been felt most acutely by the local businesses that have historically depended on the patronage of students and college staff.

The impact on businesses has been stark. One restaurant and grocery store operator reported a significant downturn in business, directly correlating this decline with the reduced number of students. This sentiment is mirrored by Tashi Phuntsho, another shopkeeper, who pointed out the direct dependency of their business on the college’s student population. The consensus among local business owners is clear: the drop in student numbers has directly led to a decrease in their revenues.

The underlying cause of this decline in student numbers can be traced back to the college’s strategic decision to discontinue certain academic programs. In an effort to streamline its offerings and align with national development priorities, Sherubtse College has phased out several courses in both the Arts and Humanities and Science fields, including BA programs in Dzongkha and English, Media Studies, History, Population and Development Studies, and BSc programs in Geography, Environmental Science, Computer Science, and Statistics.

Students who were already enrolled in these programs were faced with a choice: transition to a different program offered by the college or complete their current program before it was completely phased out. This decision reflects a broader strategic realignment within the college, focusing on areas of high demand and national importance. However, the immediate consequence of this shift has been a decrease in student enrollment, which has, in turn, adversely affected the local businesses reliant on the college community.

Kinley Dorji, serving as the Trashigang Dzongkhag Economic Development Officer, highlighted the administrative challenges in mitigating the impact of this declining population. With the local economy intertwined with the fortunes of the college, Kinley suggests that businesses may need to rethink their operational strategies to withstand these demographic shifts. This trend of declining populations is not isolated to the college but is indicative of a broader demographic shift affecting the Trashigang Dzongkhag at large.

Kanglung Gup Kinzang Dorji acknowledges the severity of the situation, with some shop owners reaching a point of desperation. However, he maintains a hopeful outlook for the future, believing in the community’s resilience and the eventual identification of strategies to rejuvenate the local market.

The long-term impact of these changes remains to be seen, both for the college and the Kanglung community, and Trashigang town at large.

By Sangay Rabten, Thimphu

 

Post Views: 222
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Demographic shift at Sherubtse hampers businesses in Trashigang

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Demographic shift at Sherubtse hampers businesses in Trashigang
Demographic shift at Sherubtse hampers businesses in Trashigang