Democracy Shines Bright: Election Commission in 2025

As the year fades away, it will go down as a defining year for Bhutan’s democracy,. The year saw the Election Commission of Bhutan (ECB) undertaking a series of successful electoral processes that not only reinforced transparency but also showcased the country’s unwavering commitment to inclusive governance. From local Gewog elections to high-profile National Assembly bye-elections, Bhutan’s democratic machinery ran smoothly, proving that even a small Himalayan kingdom can set global standards for electoral integrity.

The year began with a spark of grassroots democracy. On February 5, 2025, residents of Raling village in Nanong Gewog, Pemagatshel Dzongkhag, elected their Gewog Tshogde Tshogpa in a vibrant display of community engagement and voter enthusiasm.

In Trongsa Dzongkhag, Kuenzang Choden from Nabi Chiwog was elected as the Gup of Korphu Gewog on February 25, and in Punakha Dzongkhag, Zhelngoesa Chiwog elected their Gup of Goenshari Gewog on April 14. These elections, repeated across Trashigang and Chhukha Dzongkhags, demonstrated Bhutanese citizens’ steadfast participation and reinforced the foundational strength of local governance.

The ECB also conducted Gewog Tshogde bye-elections for Tashigang and Damchhekha Uezhi Chiwogs in Chhukha on November 27, ensuring continuity and representation at the grassroots level.

On September 4, 2025, the spotlight shifted to the Nubi-Tangsibji constituency in Trongsa, where a bye-election was held following the voluntary resignation of former MP Tashi Dorji. By September 5, the election results had ushered in a new representative, reaffirming the electorate’s trust and highlighting the resilience and maturity of Bhutan’s democratic processes.

2025 wasn’t just about conducting elections — it was also about building electoral expertise. From March 10–21, 2025, ECB personnel, Returning Officers, and National Observers attended the Capacity Development Training at the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management (IIIDEM) in New Delhi. This training enhanced professional skills and ensured that Bhutan’s electoral processes remained world-class in efficiency and transparency.

October marked the end of the tenure for the 3rd Election Commission. The nation bid farewell to Chief Election Commissioner Dasho Sonam Topgay and Commissioners Ugyen Chewang and Dawa Tenzin, honoring their five years of dedicated service and leadership.

Welcoming a new era, the ECB inaugurated Chief Election Commissioner Deki Pema, along with Commissioners Jigme Thinlye Namgyal and Sonam Pelden Thaye, who pledged to continue the legacy of transparency, inclusiveness, and electoral integrity. Their appointment ensures that Bhutan’s democracy remains robust, credible, and future-ready.

The Election Commission’s achievements in 2025 underscore its pivotal role in Bhutanese society. From ensuring peaceful local and national elections to enhancing the capacity of election officials, the ECB has strengthened the pillars of democracy and fostered public confidence in the electoral system.

Every vote counted, every citizen’s voice heard, and every process executed with precision and fairness, reflecting Bhutan’s commitment to democratic consolidation. As the nation moves forward, the ECB continues to champion transparency, inclusivity, and excellence, positioning Bhutan as a beacon of democratic governance in the region.

2025 will be remembered not merely for the elections conducted, but for the spirit of participation, integrity, and accountability that characterized Bhutan’s democratic journey. By successfully combining grassroots engagement, national-level processes, and capacity development, the Election Commission of Bhutan has demonstrated that democracy thrives when institutions are resilient, adaptive, and visionary.

In a world where democratic institutions face challenges, Bhutan’s experience in 2025 stands as a shining example of how a small nation can deliver transparent, credible, and inclusive elections, inspiring citizens and observers alike.

Sangay Rabten

From Thimphu