Deepen Ghallay’s Vision for an Inclusive and Resilient Phuentsholing

Thrompon candidate Deepen Ghallay has pledged to transform Phuentsholing into a more inclusive, efficient, and resilient municipality by strengthening public services, modernising infrastructure, and creating a business-friendly environment.

Campaigning under the slogan, “Serving with Purpose, Leading with Vision,” he described Phuentsholing as Bhutan’s principal economic gateway, stressing that the town’s growth is closely tied to the nation’s economic progress.

“If elected, I am committed to delivering progress that is inclusive, efficient, and sustainable,” he said.

A central pillar of his manifesto is greater public participation in local governance. He pledged to engage residents through regular consultations and feedback mechanisms in implementing the Phuentsholing Structure Plan, ensuring development reflects community priorities.

To strengthen the local economy, Deepen Ghallay said he would work with relevant agencies to remove bottlenecks affecting cross-border trade, streamline business regulations, and improve the ease of doing business. He also plans to review the 13th Five-Year Plan and the 2026–27 fiscal budget to prioritise high-impact projects, particularly those related to disaster risk reduction in vulnerable areas such as Toorsa and Rinchending.

His urban development agenda includes expediting pending Local Area Plans across all six demkhongs to accelerate construction and planned expansion. He also proposes expanding digital municipal services by introducing online approvals, tax payments, certification services, and digital water metering to improve efficiency and water management.

Infrastructure features prominently in his proposals. These include constructing new bypass roads and key road links, extending sewer networks, upgrading aging infrastructure, installing fire hydrants at critical locations, strengthening water treatment facilities at Om Chu, Amo Chu, and Barsa Chu, and building additional reservoirs to improve water security.

To address the needs of a growing population, the candidate plans to promote housing development in Pasakha alongside health clinics and Early Childhood Care and Development centres. He also proposes expanding city bus services, increasing parking facilities, and creating additional taxi stands to improve urban mobility.

On environmental management, he pledged to operationalise the Toorsa Solid Waste Treatment Yard, promote waste segregation and composting, place overhead utility lines underground, and expand CCTV coverage under the Safe City initiative.

His economic proposals include exploring warehouse development in Toorsa to ease congestion and improve trade logistics, while his social agenda focuses on promoting a drug-free city, enhancing community facilities, and ensuring transparent implementation of geotechnical studies to resolve prolonged construction delays.

Deepen Ghallay said his long-term vision is to make Phuentsholing a town defined by “pride, growth, and unity.”

“When people look at Phuentsholing, they should see pride, growth, and unity. I will dedicate myself to making that vision a reality,” he said.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu