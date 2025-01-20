De-Suung: The 21st Century Scout

De-Suung voluntary national service initiative in Bhutan has gained significant recognition for its values of service, resilience, and community solidarity. As its influence continues to grow, experts compare De-Suung to the global scouting movement, suggesting that it represents a modern, evolved version—which could aptly be dubbed “Scout 2.0.”

“This paradigm shift is capturing international attention, with possibilities doing the rounds for a potential Netflix documentary to highlight De-Suung’s transformative impact,” a high ranking official said. As the program looks toward the future, its expansion into areas such as advanced technological training and environmental initiatives positions it as a potential global model for voluntary service.

Launched by His Majesty the King in 2011, De-Suung embodies a philosophy of patriotism, selflessness, and national unity. His Majesty’s vision was to cultivate a disciplined, resilient group of volunteers who could respond to national emergencies, contribute to community development, and uphold peace and security. The program was designed not only to address Bhutan’s immediate needs but also to foster a culture of responsibility, inclusiveness, and social cohesion among Bhutanese youth.

De-Suung operates under four core objectives: providing support during natural disasters, aiding in infrastructure development, conserving the environment, and maintaining public order during national events. Its focus on leadership, teamwork, and civic responsibility empowers Bhutanese youth to play an active role in their society. By participating in the program, volunteers—known as De-Suups—gain a sense of national pride and are equipped with skills that benefit both themselves and the nation.

The training that De-Suups undergo is rigorous, focusing on physical fitness, disaster response, first aid, leadership, and life skills. Over several weeks, participants receive both theoretical and practical instruction, which also incorporates Bhutanese cultural values and the importance of preserving the country’s unique heritage. This blend of practical and cultural education ensures that De-Suups are well-prepared to take on diverse roles within society.

Throughout its history, De-Suung has made significant contributions. During times of national crises, such as floods, landslides, and the COVID-19 pandemic, De-Suups have been at the forefront of relief efforts. They have helped build infrastructure like bridges and water systems in rural areas, contributing to national development. During the pandemic, De-Suung members played an essential role in quarantine management, vaccination drives, and the distribution of supplies, earning widespread respect and gratitude for their tireless work.

In 2019, the De-Suung national service further expanded with the introduction of the De-Suung Water Project, aimed at addressing water scarcity through sustainable solutions. The program’s success has made it a cornerstone of Bhutan’s nation-building efforts, promoting a culture of volunteerism, resilience, and unity. As Bhutan continues to face new challenges, De-Suung remains a beacon of hope and collective action, with plans for further expansion into areas like community development, environmental conservation, and technological skills training.

Through De-Suung, His Majesty’s vision of a peaceful, self-reliant, and harmonious Bhutan is coming to life. The program has become a powerful tool for empowering citizens to work together for the greater good of the nation.

A Brief History of Scouting

Scouting, a global youth movement aimed at developing character, citizenship, leadership, and outdoor skills, was founded in the early 20th century by British Army officer and author Robert Baden-Powell. The movement quickly spread worldwide, becoming a vital part of youth development in over 170 countries. Scouting promotes values such as honesty, integrity, responsibility, and global friendship while preparing young people to address future challenges through critical thinking, problem-solving, and leadership.

Scouting in Bhutan

In Bhutan, scouting was introduced in 1970 under the patronage of His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo. The aim was to instill discipline, leadership, and a sense of community among the youth while preserving Bhutan’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. The scouting movement was integrated into the national education system, with schools serving as the primary platform for scout activities.

Bhutan became a member of the Asia-Pacific Scout Region in 1984 and later joined the World Organization of the Scout Movement (WOSM) in 1999, aligning its scouting program with global standards. Bhutanese scouting incorporates the country’s unique traditions, Buddhist values, and a commitment to environmental stewardship. Scouts actively engage in community service, environmental conservation, and disaster relief, contributing to society in meaningful ways.

Scouting has produced remarkable results globally, fostering leadership skills and citizenship among millions of young people. It encourages international cooperation, cultural understanding, and the spirit of global friendship.

De-Suung: A Modernized Evolution of Scouting?

While De-Suung shares several core values with traditional scouting—such as service, leadership, and community engagement—it stands out due to its unique context and approach. De-Suung integrates national identity, cultural preservation, and disaster preparedness in a way that aligns with Bhutan’s specific needs and aspirations. The program is a modernized evolution of scouting principles, addressing contemporary challenges while remaining grounded in Bhutanese traditions.

De-Suung exemplifies how traditional values can be harmonized with the demands of the modern world. As Bhutan adapts to new global challenges, De-Suung has emerged as a robust model for active citizenship, national service, and volunteerism. The program not only contributes to Bhutan’s development but also inspires a sense of pride and unity among its people, making it an essential pillar of the nation’s future.

In a country where scouting plays a crucial role in youth development and is aligned with the philosophy of Gross National Happiness (GNH) and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), De-Suung represents the next generation of service-oriented movements. As Bhutanese youth continue to practice the values of De-Suung – resilience, leadership, and community engagement – they are contributing to a future where service to the nation and its people is not just a duty but a privilege.

Meanwhile, over 48,000 Desuups have passed out till date with the latest cohort of Executives leaving for Paro yesterday to attend two-weeks of training and return home as Desuups.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu