De-Suung: His Majesty’s Call to a Generation of Guardians

In an extraordinary gesture of faith in his people, His Majesty The King launched one of the most transformative social initiatives in the nation’s history—the De-Suung Programme. More than just a training initiative, De-Suung is a call to action, a rallying force that unites Bhutanese youth under the ideals of service, selflessness, and unwavering duty to the nation.

The inspiration for this program emerged from His Majesty’s deep connection with the youth of Bhutan. During interactions with His Majesty, young Bhutanese expressed a strong desire to serve their country in a role akin to that of the armed forces—to protect, to uphold peace, and to stand ready in times of need. Answering this heartfelt request, His Majesty instituted the De-Suung Integrated Training Programme, launching its first cohort on February 14, 2011.

The very name De-Suung carries profound significance. The first syllable, “De” (bde), originates from the word Dekyid, meaning peace and tranquility—a cherished aspiration for any society. Over time, De has come to symbolize a sense of well-being and harmony. The second syllable, “Suung” (Srung), signifies protection, safeguarding, and the solemn duty of watchfulness. Together, De-Suung translates to “Guardians of Peace”—a title both noble and deeply symbolic.

This name is not merely ceremonial; it embodies the soul of the program. A De-Suup is not just a volunteer but a sentinel of harmony, a protector of the nation’s people, and an individual dedicated to upholding Bhutan’s values of service, unity, and resilience.

At its core, the De-Suung Integrated Training Programme is a value-based personal development initiative that seeks to instill in its participants a sense of duty beyond personal ambition, encouraging them to actively contribute to the nation’s progress. The program aims to cultivate:

A Spirit of Volunteerism – Service not for recognition, but for the betterment of others.

Community Consciousness – A deeper appreciation for unity, harmony, and cooperation.

Integrity and Civic Responsibility – A lifelong commitment to ethical conduct and national service.

De-Suung is not simply about training young Bhutanese for short-term roles; it is about transforming them into lifelong servants of the nation, ready to rise to any occasion, be it in times of disaster, in moments of social unrest, or during celebrations of Bhutanese identity.

De-Suups are more than just volunteers; they are the silent yet unshakable pillars of Bhutanese society. In their distinctive orange uniforms, they stand resolute and ready—be it maintaining order during national events, lending a hand in times of calamity, or standing shoulder to shoulder with law enforcement agencies.

The true test of their spirit came when Bhutan faced one of the greatest challenges of the modern era—the COVID-19 pandemic. As the nation grappled with uncertainty, De-Suups emerged as frontline warriors, assisting in every possible way—manning checkpoints, ensuring food distribution, supporting medical personnel, and protecting communities with unflinching dedication. They did not serve for reward or recognition; they served because their King called upon them, and their hearts answered.

His Majesty’s vision for the De-Suung Programme is not just for the present, but for generations to come. Every Bhutanese who dons the orange uniform carries a promise—not just to the King, but to their fellow citizens—that they will always stand ready, always serve, and always uphold the ideals of peace, service, and nationhood.

The program has grown into a symbol of national unity, a testament to the resilience of the Bhutanese spirit, and a shining example of what a nation can achieve when its youth are empowered with purpose. Through De-Suung, His Majesty has not only built an army of volunteers but has also instilled in Bhutanese hearts an enduring legacy of selflessness, courage, and devotion to the greater good.

From just 125 in 2011 to a staggering 50,006 today—this is the extraordinary rise in the number of Desuups, from the program’s humble beginnings to its profound expansion. These numbers speak volumes, but they are not just figures; they are a testament to the success of a visionary initiative. The surge in numbers reflects not only the program’s triumph, but the powerful way it has inspired people from all walks of life to join this sacred institution.

The Guardians of Peace stand ever watchful, a beacon of hope and strength for Bhutan, today and always.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu