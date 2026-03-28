Dark Sky Survey Positions Bhutan for Astronomy and Sustainable Tourism Growth

Under some of the darkest skies in the region, Bhutan is quietly positioning itself as a future leader in astronomy and the preservation of night sky heritage. Taking a significant step toward preserving its pristine night skies and advancing astronomy-related initiatives, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech) successfully completing a nationwide Dark Sky Survey in collaboration with the Royal University of Bhutan (RUB) and its constituent colleges.

The survey, conducted by GovTech’s Division of Telecom and Space, marks one of the most comprehensive efforts to assess light pollution levels across the country. It brought together students and officials from key institutions, including Royal Thimphu College, Sherubtse College, Jigme Namgyel Engineering College, the College of Science and Technology, and the College of Natural Resources.

Carried out between November and December 2025 and extended through January 2026, the survey aimed to evaluate night sky brightness across Bhutan to support emerging national priorities such as astronomy research, environmental conservation, and astro-tourism development.

According to officials, the initiative represents a growing recognition of the importance of dark skies as both a natural resource and a scientific asset. “Bhutan is uniquely positioned to become a regional leader in astronomy and dark sky conservation, given its vast areas with minimal light pollution,” an official from GovTech said.

Field teams, comprising GovTech officials and university students, collected data from multiple locations across the country using Sky Quality Meters and geographic positioning tools. These instruments enabled precise measurement of night sky brightness, helping to identify areas with optimal conditions for astronomical observation.

The findings reveal that many rural and high-altitude regions in Bhutan continue to maintain exceptionally dark and clear skies. These areas, largely unaffected by artificial lighting, offer ideal conditions for astronomy research and observation, positioning Bhutan as a potential hub for scientific exploration and astro-tourism.

However, the survey also highlights emerging concerns. Increasing urbanization and the spread of artificial lighting in towns and developing areas are beginning to impact night sky quality. Experts warn that without timely intervention, light pollution could gradually erode one of Bhutan’s unique environmental advantages.

“The results clearly show that while Bhutan still enjoys some of the darkest skies in the region, there is a growing need for responsible lighting practices,” the official noted. “Raising awareness about light pollution is essential to ensure that development does not come at the cost of environmental integrity.”

Beyond environmental monitoring, the Dark Sky Survey is expected to contribute to a range of national initiatives. The data collected will support scientific research, inform policy decisions, and guide the development of astronomy-related infrastructure.

GovTech plans to use the findings to identify suitable locations for observatories, research stations, and astro-tourism sites. With global interest in stargazing and dark sky destinations on the rise, Bhutan could leverage its natural advantages to develop a niche tourism sector aligned with its sustainability goals.

“Responsible astro-tourism offers a unique opportunity for Bhutan to diversify its tourism sector while preserving its natural heritage,” an official said. “It aligns well with the country’s development philosophy and commitment to environmental conservation.”

The initiative also underscores the role of science and technology in Bhutan’s development strategy. By integrating astronomy into education and research, the country aims to foster innovation and inspire interest in scientific fields among young people.

A notable feature of the survey was the active involvement of students from RUB colleges, who participated in field data collection and environmental assessment. This hands-on experience provided valuable exposure to scientific research methods and real-world applications of technology.

Students worked alongside GovTech officials to measure sky brightness, record geographic data, and analyze environmental conditions. The collaboration not only strengthened academic learning but also contributed to building a skilled workforce capable of supporting future scientific initiatives.

“The participation of students was a key strength of this project,” the official said. “It provided them with practical experience while contributing meaningfully to a national effort.”

Building on the survey’s findings, GovTech plans to develop guidelines for sustainable outdoor lighting to mitigate the effects of light pollution. These guidelines are expected to promote energy-efficient and environmentally responsible lighting solutions across urban and rural areas.

Such measures could include the use of shielded lighting, reduced brightness levels, and strategic placement of lights to minimize skyglow. By adopting these practices, Bhutan can balance development needs with environmental preservation.

The completion of the nationwide Dark Sky Survey reflects Bhutan’s broader commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. As the country continues to modernize, maintaining its ecological balance remains a central priority.

Through this initiative, GovTech has reaffirmed its dedication to advancing scientific knowledge, supporting innovation, and safeguarding Bhutan’s natural assets. The survey not only provides a baseline for future research but also opens new avenues for economic and educational growth.

As Bhutan explores opportunities in astronomy, research, and eco-friendly tourism, the preservation of its dark skies will be crucial. The findings serve as both an opportunity and a warning—highlighting the country’s strengths while underscoring the need for proactive measures to protect them.

Meanwhile, with careful planning and coordinated efforts, Bhutan has the potential to position itself as a leader in dark sky conservation and astronomy in the region, ensuring that its night skies remain as unspoiled for future generations as they are today.

Tashi Namgyal

From Thimphu