Crickex Partner Program – Complete Guide for Bangladeshi Affiliates

What is the Crickex Partner Program?

The Crickex partner program is a revenue‑sharing network that lets website owners, influencers and betting enthusiasts turn traffic into cash. It focuses on online casino, sports betting and live‑dealer games, offering a mix of CPA and revenue‑share models that suit beginners and seasoned marketers alike. For Bangladeshi affiliates, the program promises localized support, Bengali‑friendly communication and payment options that work with popular Bangladeshi banks. The core idea is simple – you promote Crickex, your players gamble, and you earn a cut of the net revenue they generate.

Unlike generic affiliate schemes, Crickex provides a dedicated dashboard, real‑time tracking and a library of banners, landing pages and deep‑link tools. The platform also respects local regulations, so you won’t run into unexpected licensing roadblocks while promoting. If you are looking for a program that blends high RTP games, attractive bonuses and reliable payouts, the Crickex partner program is worth a close look.

How to Register and Get Started

Getting on board is a straightforward three‑step process. First, visit the Crickex affiliate sign‑up page and fill out the basic details – name, email and preferred payment method. Second, you will receive a verification email; click the link, then answer a few KYC questions to prove you are a legitimate marketer. Finally, after the account is approved (usually within 24‑48 hours), you can log in to the affiliate dashboard and start generating tracking links.

Here’s a quick checklist to ensure a smooth registration:

Use a working email address that you can access regularly.

Prepare a copy of your national ID or passport for KYC verification.

Decide whether you prefer bank transfer, mobile wallet or e‑wallet payouts.

Read the terms of service – especially the sections on traffic quality and prohibited sources.

Commission Structure and Payment Details

Crickex offers a tiered revenue‑share model that rewards higher volumes with higher percentages. The basic tier starts at 25 % of net gaming revenue (NGR) and can climb up to 40 % for affiliates who bring in more than $50,000 in player turnover per month. Payments are processed on a net‑30 basis, meaning you receive earnings after the player’s wagering is settled and any bonuses are accounted for.

Below is a simplified view of the commission tiers:

Monthly Net Player Turnover Revenue Share % Typical Payout Timeline Up to $5,000 25 % Net‑30 $5,001 – $20,000 30 % Net‑30 $20,001 – $50,000 35 % Net‑30 Above $50,000 40 % Net‑30 (possible faster on request)

All payments are made in USD, but you can request conversion to BDT (Bangladeshi Taka) through supported banks. The Crickex affiliate payment features include auto‑currency conversion, low‑fee bank transfers and a secure payout portal.

Bonus Offers and Promotional Tools for Affiliates

One of the biggest draws for your referred players is the generous welcome bonus. New users can claim a 100 % match up to $200 plus 50 free spins on selected slots. As an affiliate, you can highlight these offers on your site, in newsletters or on social media to boost conversion rates. The Crickex back‑office also supplies ready‑made landing pages that automatically display the latest promotions.

Typical promotional assets you’ll receive:

Banners in various sizes (300×250, 728×90, 160×600)

HTML5 mini‑games that embed directly on blogs

Custom deep‑link URLs that track specific campaigns

Email templates for retention and re‑engagement

Tracking, Reporting, and Analytics

The affiliate dashboard offers real‑time data on clicks, registrations, deposits and NGR. You can filter the reports by date range, traffic source or player segment to see which campaigns are performing best. Export options include CSV and Excel, making it easy to incorporate the data into your own financial spreadsheets.

For more granular analysis, Crickex provides an API endpoint that returns JSON‑formatted statistics. This is handy if you run a large network of sites and need to automate the reporting process. The platform also supports conversion pixels, so you can integrate third‑party tracking tools if you already use them.

Payment Methods, Withdrawal Speed and Security

Bangladeshi affiliates can choose from several reliable payout channels: local bank wire, mobile wallets like bKash and Nagad, or international e‑wallets such as Skrill and PayPal. Most affiliates report a withdrawal speed of 2‑3 business days for bank transfers, while e‑wallets often settle within 24 hours.

Security is taken seriously – all financial transactions are encrypted with SSL‑256, and two‑factor authentication (2FA) is optional for dashboard access. The program also adheres to strict anti‑money‑laundering (AML) policies, requiring you to keep your KYC documents up‑to‑date.

Key points to remember about payments:

Minimum payout threshold: $100 (≈ BDT 10,500)

Weekly payout requests are allowed, but auto‑payout occurs on the 15th of each month.

All fees are disclosed upfront; most local bank transfers have a flat fee of $2.

Compliance, Licensing, and Responsible Gambling

Crickex operates under a license from the Curacao Gaming Authority, which is recognized worldwide for online betting. While Curacao licensing meets basic standards, the platform also follows responsible gambling guidelines set by the UK Gambling Commission, offering self‑exclusion tools and deposit limits for players.

For Bangladeshi affiliates, it is important to ensure that your promotional traffic does not target restricted regions or minors. The program’s terms explicitly forbid using spam, pop‑unders, or misleading claims about guaranteed wins. Maintaining compliance not only protects your standing with Crickex but also builds trust with your audience.

Common FAQs and Troubleshooting

Below are some questions that new affiliates often ask, together with concise answers.

Q: How long does it take for a new player’s activity to reflect in my dashboard? A: Usually within 1‑2 hours for clicks and registrations; wagering data may take up to 24 hours to finalize. Q: Can I promote Crickex on social media platforms like Facebook? A: Yes, as long as you follow the platform’s advertising policies and do not use prohibited content such as “guaranteed win” claims. Q: What if a player disputes a bonus or withdrawal? A: The support team handles disputes on a case‑by‑case basis. You can raise tickets via the affiliate portal; response time is typically under 48 hours. Q: Is there a dedicated account manager for Bangladeshi affiliates? A: Crickex assigns regional managers for South Asia, and you’ll receive a direct email contact after your account is approved.

Final Thoughts – Is the Crickex Partner Program Right for You?

If you are looking for a partner program that blends a solid commission structure, localized payment options, and a full suite of marketing assets, the Crickex partner program checks many boxes. Its focus on transparent reporting, secure payouts and responsible gambling makes it a trustworthy option for Bangladeshi marketers.

Start by signing up, test a few landing pages, and monitor your first month’s performance. Adjust your traffic sources based on the analytics, and you could see a steady stream of revenue flowing from the booming online casino and sports betting market. Good luck, and may your referrals bring both excitement and profit!