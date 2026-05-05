Country Strengthens Fight Against Financial Crime

Bhutan has taken a significant and timely step to strengthen its fight against financial crime with the launch of the Coordinated Research and Intelligence (CoRE) Network – an initiative aimed at enhancing coordination, intelligence-sharing, and joint response among key government agencies.

The initiative comes at a critical time as Bhutan undergoes rapid economic and digital transformation. Increased access to digital financial services, the expansion of e-commerce, and growing cross-border financial transactions have brought new opportunities, but also new risks. Financial crimes are becoming more sophisticated, often involving multiple jurisdictions, digital platforms, and complex networks that are difficult to detect without coordinated action.

Officials say the CoRE Network is designed to address these evolving challenges by serving as a secure platform for real-time information sharing and joint analysis. It will enable agencies to collaborate more efficiently in tackling crimes such as corruption, money laundering, tax evasion, and cyber-enabled offences. The network will also help authorities respond to emerging threats linked to transnational organized crime.

By allowing institutions to exchange intelligence instantly, the CoRE Network is expected to significantly improve Bhutan’s ability to detect suspicious activities early and respond swiftly. Previously, delays in communication or fragmented information systems could slow down investigations. The new platform aims to bridge these gaps by ensuring that relevant data is accessible to the right agencies at the right time.

A government official described the initiative as “a collaborative platform for secure, real-time intelligence sharing and joint analysis to combat money laundering, corruption, tax evasion, cyber-enabled crimes, and other emerging threats.”

He noted that financial crime is no longer confined within national borders. “Criminal networks increasingly operate across borders, using technology to conceal their activities and move funds quickly. This makes timely intelligence-sharing and coordinated action essential for effective prevention and enforcement,” he said.

The official added that the launch of the CoRE Network reflects a shared commitment among agencies to strengthen cooperation and build trust. “This milestone represents collective action in safeguarding national integrity and security,” he said.

The relevance of the initiative is particularly evident today, as countries around the world grapple with rising cybercrime and increasingly complex financial fraud schemes. In Bhutan, the growing use of digital banking and online transactions has made financial systems more efficient, but also more vulnerable to misuse. Without strong coordination, gaps between institutions can be exploited by criminals.

The CoRE Network seeks to close these gaps by integrating technology with institutional collaboration. It provides a framework for agencies not only to share information, but also to conduct joint analysis, assess risks, and develop coordinated responses. This intelligence-driven approach is expected to improve both preventive and enforcement measures.

Beyond its immediate role in combating crime, the initiative also aligns with Bhutan’s broader efforts to modernize its governance and security systems. Strengthening institutional capacity, adopting new technologies, and improving inter-agency cooperation are seen as essential steps in building a resilient and transparent system.

Authorities say the long-term benefits of the network extend beyond law enforcement. By improving the country’s ability to combat financial crime, the initiative is expected to protect Bhutan’s economy, attract investor confidence, and reinforce public trust in institutions. A strong and transparent financial system is also critical for maintaining international credibility and meeting global standards in anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism efforts.

Furthermore, the CoRE Network is expected to support collaboration with international partners, enabling Bhutan to share intelligence and coordinate responses to cross-border threats. This is particularly important as financial crimes increasingly involve actors and transactions that span multiple countries.

Such coordinated systems are becoming essential tools for governments worldwide. Without them, enforcement agencies risk working in silos, limiting their ability to respond effectively to fast-moving and complex threats.

Meanwhile, officials emphasised that the success of the CoRE Network will depend on continued commitment, capacity-building, and effective implementation. Ensuring data security, maintaining trust among agencies, and investing in skilled personnel will be key to achieving its objectives.

The CoRE Network was officially launched on April 29, 2026, through a joint agreement signed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), Ministry of Finance (MoF), Royal Bhutan Police (RBP), and Royal Monetary Authority (RMA).

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu