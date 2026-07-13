Cottage Industries Drive Industrial Transformation as Manufacturing Gains Momentum

Bhutan’s industrial landscape is undergoing a quiet but significant transformation. While the service sector continues to dominate the economy, the latest Industry Statistics Report 2025–2026 reveals two emerging trends that could reshape the country’s economic future: the rapid expansion of cottage industries and the steady rise of manufacturing.

Together, these trends point to an economy that is gradually moving beyond a service-led structure towards one that increasingly generates value through production, entrepreneurship and value addition. Although the shift remains gradual, it reflects a broader national effort to diversify the economy, strengthen domestic production and build greater resilience against external economic shocks.

The most striking development is the remarkable growth of cottage industries. Between FY 2022–2023 and FY 2025–2026, the number of cottage industries increased by 17.7 percent, making them the fastest-growing category within Bhutan’s industrial sector. Their share of total registered industries rose from 30.6 percent to 35.8 percent over the four-year period.

The significance of this growth extends far beyond numbers. Cottage industries have become one of the country’s most powerful instruments for inclusive economic development. Unlike large industries that require substantial capital and are often concentrated in urban centres, cottage enterprises are accessible to ordinary Bhutanese with limited financial resources. They provide opportunities for self-employment, create livelihoods within communities, encourage innovation and allow households to participate directly in economic growth.

The Department of Industry notes that the increasing share of cottage industries reflects growing entrepreneurial participation and self-employment, reinforcing their role as the foundation of Bhutan’s industrial ecosystem. Indeed, the report identifies micro and cottage enterprises as the primary drivers of industrial growth over the past four years, while investment in larger industries has remained relatively unchanged.

This trend is particularly significant in the Bhutanese context. As the country grapples with youth unemployment, outward migration and the need to create meaningful jobs, cottage industries offer an accessible pathway into entrepreneurship. A young graduate, a farming family processing agricultural products, or artisans producing traditional crafts can all establish businesses with relatively modest investment. Such enterprises not only generate income but also nurture an entrepreneurial culture that is essential for the long-term development of the private sector.

The contribution of cottage industries also extends beyond employment. Many are built around locally available resources, including agricultural produce, forest products and traditional handicrafts. By processing these resources domestically, they add value before products reach the market, increasing incomes for producers while reducing dependence on imported goods. They also strengthen local value chains, create demand for rural products and help preserve Bhutan’s rich cultural heritage through traditional crafts, textiles and artisanal products.

Importantly, cottage industries promote balanced regional development. Large industries naturally gravitate towards urban centres where infrastructure, logistics and markets are readily available. Cottage enterprises, however, can flourish in villages and smaller towns, enabling economic activity to spread across the country. This contributes directly to Bhutan’s broader development philosophy of reducing regional disparities and ensuring that economic opportunities reach rural communities.

While cottage industries have expanded rapidly, the report also highlights encouraging structural changes within Bhutan’s industrial composition. The service sector continues to dominate, accounting for 79.8 percent of all registered industries in FY 2025–2026. However, this represents a gradual decline from 80.9 percent four years earlier.

Conversely, the production and manufacturing sector has steadily strengthened its position, increasing its share from 11.7 percent to 13.9 percent during the same period. According to the Department of Industry, this reflects growing investment in value-adding industries supported by policy reforms, fiscal incentives and improved access to industrial infrastructure.

The rise of manufacturing is economically significant. Manufacturing enables countries to transform raw materials into higher-value products, increasing productivity and generating stronger economic multipliers. It creates skilled employment, expands export potential and reduces dependence on imported manufactured goods. For Bhutan, whose economy has traditionally relied on hydropower and services, a stronger manufacturing base represents an important step towards economic diversification. Manufacturing also complements the growth of cottage industries.

Despite these positive developments, the report highlights persistent structural challenges. Small-scale industries continue to form the largest segment of Bhutan’s industrial sector, although their share declined from 64.8 percent to 59.8 percent over the review period. Meanwhile, medium- and large-scale industries account for only about four percent of all registered industries.

This imbalance suggests that while entrepreneurship is flourishing at the grassroots level, Bhutan continues to face constraints in attracting larger industrial investments. Medium- and large-scale enterprises are critical for achieving economies of scale, boosting exports, transferring technology and creating substantial employment opportunities.

The Department of Industry therefore emphasises the need for continued efforts to attract investment into medium- and large-scale industries. Expanding industrial infrastructure, improving access to finance, simplifying regulatory processes and creating stronger market linkages will be essential if Bhutan is to move further up the industrial value chain.

Overall, the findings present a cautiously optimistic picture of Bhutan’s industrial evolution. The country is not witnessing rapid industrialisation driven by a handful of large factories. Instead, its transformation is taking place from the ground up, powered by thousands of entrepreneurs establishing cottage and micro enterprises, while manufacturing gradually expands through value-added production.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu