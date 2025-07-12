Contractors Pledge To Serve Unwaveringly

This project is not just “another project”, say contractors

With construction of the Gelephu International Airport (GIA) gathering momentum, the responsibility for the critical earthworks and enabling works has been entrusted to M/s Rigsar–Vajra Joint Venture (JV). For the JV involved, this is more than just a contract. It is an honour and a profound responsibility. Apart from expressing their deep gratitude for having availed the opportunity to contribute to a project of such national significance, the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of both firms pledge to work with unwavering dedication and integrity, vowing to live up to the trust placed in them by the nation and His Majesty’s vision.

Jamtsho, the CEO of Vajra Construction Ltd., emphasized that their work goes far beyond simply shifting soil and stone. “We are not merely moving earth. We are helping lay the very foundation for Bhutan’s gateway to the future,” he said. “We fully understand the weight of this responsibility, and we pledge to deliver work that meets the highest standards, worthy of the Royal Vision that this airport embodies.”

He stressed that the current project is unlike any other project they have undertaken. “This is not an ordinary contract. It is special in countless ways. Just being entrusted with this opportunity is an honour and a humbling moment for our company,” Jamtsho said. “Like always, we will give our absolute best. Profit is not what drives us here. Our true motive is to contribute to a vision that will shape Bhutan’s future for generations to come.”

The CEO also shared that the entire team is filled with a sense of excitement and purpose as they take on this historic responsibility. He acknowledged that the road ahead will not be without its challenges, but expressed full confidence in the team’s readiness to overcome them.

“Our entire team is motivated and proud to be part of something so meaningful,” he said. “We know there will be obstacles and unforeseen difficulties along the way, which is the nature of work on this scale. But we are prepared, and we are determined. Nothing will deter us from giving our best and delivering work that lives up to the faith that has been placed in us.”

Meanwhile, Sherub, CEO of Rigsar Construction Pvt Ltd expressed similar sentiments. He said that the JV made through after a very rigorous evaluation, which was done at different levels. He also spoke about challenges, especially the need to complete the project in time, without compromising on quality. Writing on his company’s social media page, Sherub has said; “It is with profound humility and immense gratitude that M/s Rigsar – Vajra Joint Venture accepts the honor of being entrusted with the earthwork and enabling works of the airport project in the visionary Gelephu Mindfulness City. To be part of this extraordinary national endeavor, borne of His Majesty’s unparalleled vision for a future rooted in harmony, sustainability, and spiritual well-being, is a responsibility we carry with reverence and pride.”

Sherub has also written that “this moment marks more than the beginning of a project; it is a solemn pledge.” “We dedicate ourselves wholly and wholeheartedly to this sacred task, knowing that it forms a foundational step in a legacy that will uplift generations.”

Speaking about trust, Sherub has mentioned that with the trust bestowed on them comes a duty that transcends engineering or construction. “It is a duty to nation, to people, and to purpose. In this journey, impossibility is not even an option. We draw strength from the collective will of our people and from the inspiration of His Majesty’s guidance. Every grain of soil we move, every effort we make, will reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and the greater good.”

Meanwhile, the paper learned that the JV “went under tremendous and arduous selection tests, to finally get the project.”

Since this news broke out, people have congratulated the duo through social media (Facebook-FB), and expressed their sentiments, with one saying they have been rightfully recognised for their exceptional capabilities and meritorious service through their respective construction companies. They have been called as “men of quality,” “who embody dedication, prioritize the welfare of their employees, take their social responsibilities seriously—both in cash and kind—and, most importantly, place Bhutan first in all their motives, intentions, and actions.”

“These two companies—Vajra and Rigsar—are examples of what happens when professionalism, humility, and patriotism come together. These are our marathon runners—our winning horses.”

Meanwhile, another has also written on his FB page, saluting the “True Sons of Pelden Drukpa.” “From the very beginning of their service to nation building, they have continuously proven their dedication through high quality construction of roads, bridges, government and private infrastructures, with not a single complaint on their completed works,” the post reads.

A FB Page called Bhutan’s Story has called the two companies “the two most reliable construction companies in Bhutan.” “As always, we expect quality work and completion of the works well before the contract period.”

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu