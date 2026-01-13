Consumer Watchdog Delivers: CCAA Returns Nu 1.49 Million as Crackdown on Unfair Trade Intensifies
In a powerful show of consumer protection in action, the Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (CCAA) has refunded nearly Nu 1.49 million to aggrieved consumers within just six months, sending a clear signal that unfair trade practices will not go unchecked. The refunds, issued between July and December 2025, come as part of an intensified nationwide enforcement drive aimed at restoring consumer confidence and strengthening market fairness across Bhutan.
According to CCAA’s Biannual Report, the Authority registered 215 consumer complaints during the reporting period and successfully resolved 129 cases, while the remaining complaints are under active investigation. Adding to this momentum, an additional Nu 956,139 is scheduled to be refunded by an education consultancy firm by January 2026, pushing the total pending consumer compensation close to Nu 2.45 million—a significant financial redress for affected households.
The report paints a revealing picture of consumer grievances, with October 2025 emerging as the peak month for complaints. Refund denial for defective goods and substandard services dominated the list of grievances, underscoring persistent gaps in business accountability. Particularly striking was the concentration of complaints linked to a single online entity, M/s PandoraBiz.com/SRC, which accounted for 72 of the 86 complaints recorded in one category, highlighting the growing risks associated with online commerce.
As Bhutan’s digital marketplace expands, the CCAA has flagged online transactions as a rising area of concern, requiring closer monitoring and stronger safeguards to protect consumers from misleading practices, delayed refunds, and outright fraud.
Beyond complaint resolution, the Authority has made significant strides in market inspections, a cornerstone of its enforcement mandate. Of the 3,000 business entities targeted for inspection in FY 2025–26, the CCAA has already inspected 58.4 percent across dzongkhags nationwide. These inspections focus on compliance with essential market regulations such as price display, issuance of receipts, accurate product labeling, and correct net weight declaration of pre-packaged goods.
CCAA officials emphasized that such inspections are critical to curbing unfair trade practices, particularly at a time when consumers are increasingly price-sensitive and market competition is intensifying. Transparent pricing and accurate information, they noted, are fundamental to ensuring that consumers can make informed choices without fear of exploitation.
Parallel to enforcement, the Authority has significantly expanded its consumer advocacy and awareness campaigns, reaching 43 percent of its annual target of 5,500 participants within just half the fiscal year. Awareness programs were conducted across Dagana, Tsirang, Thimphu, Mongar, Trashigang, Tashi Yangtse, and Samdrup Jongkhar, engaging both consumers and businesses.
These sessions focused on educating the public about consumer rights and business obligations, while also addressing emerging threats such as online shopping risks, digital scams, and deceptive marketing practices. Importantly, participants were informed about grievance redressal mechanisms, empowering consumers to speak up and seek remedies when wronged.
Strengthening its role as a market intelligence hub, the CCAA published two quarterly Market Price Information (MPI) reports, providing reference prices for 45 essential commodities. These reports are designed to enhance price transparency and serve as a practical guide for households navigating rising living costs. By equipping consumers with reliable price benchmarks, the Authority aims to curb price manipulation and promote fair competition.
The CCAA has also advanced its research agenda, publishing one of five planned studies for the fiscal year. The published research examines shelf-life determination practices among cottage and small-scale food manufacturers, an area directly linked to food safety and consumer health. Two additional studies are currently under development, focusing on supply-chain bottlenecks, consumer risks, and market efficiency—issues increasingly relevant in a rapidly evolving economy.
On the legislative front, major reforms are gathering pace. The National Competition Bill has been revised to incorporate feedback from the Office of the Attorney General and is now undergoing translation into Dzongkha. The Bill is expected to be submitted to the Lhengye Zhungtshog by March 2026, marking a crucial step toward modernizing Bhutan’s competition framework.
Simultaneously, amendments to the Consumer Protection Act, 2012 are progressing, with stakeholder consultations already completed in eastern dzongkhags. Further consultations are planned in Samtse, Phuentsholing, and Thimphu, signaling broader engagement with businesses, consumers, and regulators to ensure the law remains responsive to emerging market realities.
Institutional oversight remains strong, with the sixth CCAA Governing Board Meeting held on December 15, 2025, reviewing divisional performance and deliberating on pressing consumer and market issues. Governing Board meetings are convened quarterly to ensure strategic direction, accountability, and policy coherence.
With more than half of its annual targets already achieved, the CCAA has signaled that the second half of the fiscal year will focus on closing enforcement gaps, strengthening oversight of digital markets, and ensuring faster, more effective consumer redressal.
As refund figures rise and inspections deepen, the Authority’s message is unmistakable: consumer rights are no longer negotiable, and businesses that cut corners will be held to account. For Bhutanese consumers, the surge in enforcement offers reassurance that the marketplace is being watched—and that justice, increasingly, is being delivered.

Nidup Lhamo
From Thimphu

