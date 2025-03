Consumer Goods Grow Dearer by 3.12% as of January

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the country recorded a 3.12% inflation rate in January, according to the most recent findings by the National Statistics Bureau (NSB). This increase was primarily driven by rising food and non-food indices, with the Eastern region experiencing a 1.50% month-on-month headline inflation rate and the Western region at 1.11%.

Similarly, year-on-year inflation for food increased to 4.81% in January 2025. Within the food category, the food and non-alcoholic beverages index recorded an increase of 5.30%, while the alcoholic beverages and betel nuts index saw a drop of -1.1%.

In contrast, non-food inflation rose to 1.20% in January 2025. This upward trend in the non-food category was mainly driven by a 6.28% increase in the clothing and footwear index. Other categories such as communication (6.65%), recreation and culture (4.48%), and furnishings, household equipment, and routine household maintenance (3.67%) also saw increases. Meanwhile, the transport index dropped by -3.15%, and the housing and utilities index fell by -0.58%.

Eastern and Western Region Inflation

Inflation rates soared in both the eastern and western regions of the country, with noticeable increases recorded.

According to the NSB, the Eastern regionโ€™s month-on-month headline inflation rate surged to 1.50% in January 2025, primarily driven by increases in both the food and non-food indices. The food inflation rate in the Eastern region also saw a notable increase, rising to 1.46%, with the food and non-alcoholic beverages index increasing by 1.35%, and the alcoholic beverages and betel nuts index rising by 2.90%.

Similarly, non-food inflation in the Eastern region increased to 1.55%. This was mainly driven by a 3.59% increase in the clothing and footwear index, a 2.46% increase in the miscellaneous goods and services index, a 1.88% increase in the housing and utilities index, and a 1.26% increase in the transport index. However, the communication index saw a drop of -0.07%.

The Western regionโ€™s month-on-month headline inflation rate increased to 1.11%, fueled by increases in both the food and non-food indices. The food inflation rate in the Western region recorded an increase of 0.23%. This increase was primarily attributed to a 0.67% rise in the food and non-alcoholic beverages index and a 1.49% increase in the alcoholic beverages and betel nuts index.

Non-food inflation in the Western region increased by 1.51% in January, driven by a 4.25% increase in the recreation and culture index, a 3.59% rise in the miscellaneous goods and services index, a 3.53% increase in the restaurant and hotels index, and a 3.10% increase in the clothing and footwear index. The transport index also saw an increase of 1.17%.

Capital City and Central Region Inflation

Similarly, inflation rates rose significantly in both the Capital City and the Central region in January 2025.

According to the NSB, the month-on-month inflation in the Capital City increased to 1.54%, while the Central region experienced a substantial 0.79% increase in inflation.

For instance, food inflation in the Capital City increased by 0.17%. Within the food category, the index for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 0.18%, while the alcoholic beverages and betel nuts index remained unchanged.

The non-food index in the Capital City increased by 2.8%, mainly driven by an 11.95% rise in the recreation and culture index, an 8.18% increase in the clothing and footwear index, and a 7.40% increase in the miscellaneous goods and services index. The communication index saw a drop of -0.15%.

Similarly, food inflation for the central CPI increased by 0.37%, largely driven by a 0.40% rise in the food and non-alcoholic beverages index and a 0.83% increase in the alcoholic beverages and betel nuts index. The non-food inflation in the Central region also increased by 1.13%, primarily driven by a 4.55% rise in the clothing and footwear index and a 3.24% increase in the transport index. The communication index saw a slight drop of -0.19%.

Meanwhile, an economic expert noted that the sharp increase in inflation rates in the Capital City and Central region raises concerns about the overall economic performance. โ€œWith prices rising across major categories, consumers can expect higher costs for essential goods and services. This, in turn, may impact purchasing power and overall economic growth,โ€ said the expert.

Additionally, the expert suggested that as inflation increases, policymakers must take a closer look at monetary and fiscal policies to mitigate the impact of rising prices and ensure stability in the economy.

Sherab Dorji From Thimphu