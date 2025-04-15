Construction of Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases Progresses Ahead of Schedule
Construction of Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases Progresses Ahead of Schedule
Construction of Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases Progresses Ahead of Schedule
ORO Bank’s Recurring Scheme to Fuel Gelephu Vision
Construction of Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases Progresses Ahead of Schedule
Rhododendron Festival Plants Seeds for Future Tourism Growth in Eastern Bhutan
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐝𝐮𝐦 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔
Trending Now
Construction of Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases Progresses Ahead of Schedule

Construction of Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases Progresses Ahead of Schedule

The Nu 2.2 Billion project is the largest Japanese grant aid project in the history of JICA’s development cooperation in Bhutan till date

A state-of-the-art hospital dedicated to the prevention, control, and management of infectious diseases is taking shape in Gidakom, Thimphu. The Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases (RCID), a flagship project supported by the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is set to become a key institution in safeguarding public health in Bhutan.

With a total grant of JPY 3.75 billion (approximately Nu. 2.2 billion), this is the largest Japanese grant aid project in the history of JICA’s development cooperation in Bhutan. The project aims to establish a specialized medical facility with comprehensive clinical and public health capabilities, designed to respond to both ongoing and emerging health threats, including pandemics such as COVID-19.

The RCID will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure and equipment, with a normal bed capacity of 80, which can be scaled up to 100 during public health emergencies. Once operational, the Centre is expected to serve as a national hub for infectious disease management, providing high-quality medical services and technical expertise in disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and health security preparedness.

As of March 31, 2025, construction progress stands at 24.16%, slightly ahead of the planned schedule of 23.10%. Major works completed to date include the construction of foundations and retaining walls. The facility is being built by Dai Nippon Construction, a renowned Japanese company with extensive experience in Bhutan. The firm has successfully implemented 17 Japanese grant aid projects across the country, including bridges, schools, irrigation systems, and micro-hydropower plants.

The project was officially launched following two grant agreements: the first signed on September 26, 2022, for JPY 2.99 billion, and the second on April 16, 2024, for JPY 758 million. The total project implementation period is 45 months—36 months allocated for construction and an additional year dedicated to the maintenance of medical equipment.

The Ministry of Health is the executing agency for the project, with consulting services being provided by three Japanese firms: Oriental Consultants Global Co., Ltd., International Techno Centre Co., Ltd., and K. Ito Architects & Engineers Inc. These firms are responsible for detailed design, bidding assistance, construction supervision, and technical support for operations and maintenance.

Once complete, the RCID will comprise multiple departments including inpatient wards, an outpatient department, diagnostic facilities, training and administrative units. The facility is envisioned as a Centre of Excellence in the region, significantly enhancing Bhutan’s ability to respond to infectious disease threats and contributing to long-term national health resilience.

Infrastructure and Transport Minister, Lyonpo Chandra Bdr. Gurung, along with officials from JICA made a visit to the construction site at Gidakom on April 9, 2025.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu

Post Views: 94
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Construction of Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases Progresses Ahead of Schedule

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Construction of Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases Progresses Ahead of Schedule
Construction of Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases Progresses Ahead of Schedule