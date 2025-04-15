Construction of Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases Progresses Ahead of Schedule

The Nu 2.2 Billion project is the largest Japanese grant aid project in the history of JICA’s development cooperation in Bhutan till date

A state-of-the-art hospital dedicated to the prevention, control, and management of infectious diseases is taking shape in Gidakom, Thimphu. The Royal Centre for Infectious Diseases (RCID), a flagship project supported by the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), is set to become a key institution in safeguarding public health in Bhutan.

With a total grant of JPY 3.75 billion (approximately Nu. 2.2 billion), this is the largest Japanese grant aid project in the history of JICA’s development cooperation in Bhutan. The project aims to establish a specialized medical facility with comprehensive clinical and public health capabilities, designed to respond to both ongoing and emerging health threats, including pandemics such as COVID-19.

The RCID will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure and equipment, with a normal bed capacity of 80, which can be scaled up to 100 during public health emergencies. Once operational, the Centre is expected to serve as a national hub for infectious disease management, providing high-quality medical services and technical expertise in disease prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and health security preparedness.

As of March 31, 2025, construction progress stands at 24.16%, slightly ahead of the planned schedule of 23.10%. Major works completed to date include the construction of foundations and retaining walls. The facility is being built by Dai Nippon Construction, a renowned Japanese company with extensive experience in Bhutan. The firm has successfully implemented 17 Japanese grant aid projects across the country, including bridges, schools, irrigation systems, and micro-hydropower plants.

The project was officially launched following two grant agreements: the first signed on September 26, 2022, for JPY 2.99 billion, and the second on April 16, 2024, for JPY 758 million. The total project implementation period is 45 months—36 months allocated for construction and an additional year dedicated to the maintenance of medical equipment.

The Ministry of Health is the executing agency for the project, with consulting services being provided by three Japanese firms: Oriental Consultants Global Co., Ltd., International Techno Centre Co., Ltd., and K. Ito Architects & Engineers Inc. These firms are responsible for detailed design, bidding assistance, construction supervision, and technical support for operations and maintenance.

Once complete, the RCID will comprise multiple departments including inpatient wards, an outpatient department, diagnostic facilities, training and administrative units. The facility is envisioned as a Centre of Excellence in the region, significantly enhancing Bhutan’s ability to respond to infectious disease threats and contributing to long-term national health resilience.

Infrastructure and Transport Minister, Lyonpo Chandra Bdr. Gurung, along with officials from JICA made a visit to the construction site at Gidakom on April 9, 2025.

Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu