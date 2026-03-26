Construction of First Upper-Air Observation Facility Begins in Tsirang

In what could be a significant milestone in strengthening its meteorological capabilities, the commencement of construction for the country’s first upper-air observation facility in Damphu, Tsirang, was formally launched on March 13.

The facility, once completed, will play a critical role in enhancing Bhutan’s weather forecasting systems, disaster preparedness, aviation safety, and climate monitoring capacity. It will also contribute to global meteorological data sharing efforts.

The project is being implemented under the Bhutan Systematic Observations Financing Facility (SOFF) initiative, supported by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) through the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Officials from the National Center for Hydrology and Meteorology (NCHM), along with project partners, contractors, and local stakeholders, attended the ceremony to mark the auspicious beginning of construction.

The selection of Tsirang as the site for Bhutan’s first upper-air observation station was based on a combination of scientific, geographic, and logistical considerations.

Meteorological experts say Tsirang’s central location within the country makes it ideal for capturing atmospheric data that is representative of a wide geographical area. Unlike the high-altitude regions of northern Bhutan or the densely populated valleys in the west, Tsirang offers a relatively balanced elevation and terrain that is well-suited for upper-air observations.

“Tsirang provides an optimal location for tracking atmospheric conditions across different layers,” an NCHM official said. “Its geographic positioning allows us to collect data that can improve weather modelling not just locally, but across the region.”

The district’s relatively stable terrain and open spaces also make it suitable for launching weather balloons, which require unobstructed airspace for accurate data collection. Additionally, Tsirang is less affected by extreme wind turbulence compared to some mountainous areas, improving the reliability of observations.

Accessibility was another key factor. Compared to more remote regions, Tsirang offers better road connectivity and logistical support, making it easier to transport equipment, maintain the facility, and ensure regular operations once the station becomes functional.

The upper-air observation facility will use weather balloons—also known as radiosondes—to collect atmospheric data twice daily. These balloons will ascend to altitudes of up to approximately 40 kilometres, transmitting real-time information on temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure, and wind patterns.

“Surface observations give us only part of the picture,” a meteorological expert explained. “Upper-air data allow us to understand how weather systems evolve vertically, which is critical for predicting storms, rainfall patterns, and extreme weather events.”

The data generated from the Tsirang facility will significantly enhance Bhutan’s ability to issue timely and accurate weather forecasts and early warnings, particularly for hazards such as heavy rainfall, flash floods, and windstorms.

In addition, the facility will support aviation safety by providing critical atmospheric data for flight planning and operations. Bhutan’s challenging mountainous terrain makes precise weather information especially important for safe air navigation.

Beyond national benefits, the facility will also contribute to international meteorological networks. The data collected will be shared with global weather monitoring systems, helping improve regional and global climate models.

“The upper-air station will not only serve Bhutan but also contribute to the global meteorological community,” an official said. “Accurate data from the Himalayas are particularly valuable for understanding broader climate patterns.”

“This project represents a major advancement for Bhutan’s meteorological services,” an NCHM official said. “It will enhance our ability to provide reliable weather information and strengthen our contribution to global data systems.”

As construction begins in Tsirang, the project signals Bhutan’s continued efforts to invest in climate resilience, scientific infrastructure, and evidence-based decision-making—critical priorities in an era of increasing climate variability and environmental change.