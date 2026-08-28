Construction Approvals Go Fully Digital as CAS Permit Gains Legal Recognition

The Department of Human Settlement (DHS) has announced that Building Permits issued through the Construction Approval System (CAS) will now serve as the official construction approval for all building projects in Bhutan, replacing the conventional construction approval document and marking a major step in the government’s effort to digitize and streamline construction approvals through a single online platform.

Under the new arrangement, once all required reviews, assessments and clearances are completed through CAS, the system will issue a Building Permit that will carry official recognition for construction purposes and subsequent government services.

According to the Department, CAS has been established as the national online platform for processing construction-related approvals, with applications required to be submitted and processed electronically.

“With the implementation of CAS, all construction approval processes are now processed electronically through the system. Upon successful completion of all required reviews and clearances, applicants will be issued a Building Permit through CAS,” the directive states.

The Department said the reform is in line with the Bhutan Building Rules (BBR) 2023, under which a Building Permit issued through CAS serves as the official authorization for commencing building construction.

The digital permit will also be accepted as valid proof of construction approval for subsequent government services that require such documentation, including applications involving financial institutions, utility service providers and other regulatory agencies.

To facilitate the transition, the Department has instructed all ministries, departments, autonomous agencies, dzongkhags, thromdes, regional offices, financial institutions, utility providers and other relevant stakeholders to recognize and accept the Building Permit issued through CAS in place of the former construction approval document.

The move is expected to remove administrative duplication for applicants. Instead of presenting separate or conventional approval documents to different agencies, applicants will have a standardized digital permit that can be used to establish that a construction project has received the required authorization.

For applicants, bringing the process onto a single electronic platform could reduce the administrative burden associated with construction approvals and delays arising from repeated submissions and the movement of physical documents.

The Department emphasized, however, that digitalization does not mean a relaxation of construction requirements. All statutory reviews, technical assessments and regulatory clearances will continue to be undertaken through CAS before a Building Permit is issued.

The change is therefore primarily in how approvals are processed, documented and recognized, rather than in the safety, technical or regulatory standards that building projects must meet.

The reform is also part of the government’s wider digital transformation agenda, which seeks to move public services from fragmented and paper-based processes towards integrated online delivery.

Recognition of the CAS Building Permit gives the digital system practical significance. The permit is no longer simply an online channel for submitting an application; it should improve confidence in approval processes nationwide. The permit generated through the system becomes the official document on which applicants can rely when accessing other government and related services.

The new arrangement also establishes a clearer link between construction approval and other services that depend on proof of authorization. By recognizing one permit across agencies, the government aims to reduce uncertainty over which document applicants must produce and create a more predictable process for businesses and property owners. This is particularly relevant as more government services move online and agencies increasingly depend on shared digital records.

Director Wangda Dorji described the reform as an important step towards modernizing Bhutan’s construction approval framework and improving the ease of doing business.

The transition to a fully electronic approval process is expected to make construction-related services more efficient while strengthening transparency, coordination and citizen-centric public service delivery.

The success of the reform will ultimately depend on how consistently all relevant agencies recognize and use the CAS permit, and how smoothly applicants can navigate the system. With all stakeholders directed to accept the digital Building Permit, the government is seeking to make the new system a single, authoritative point of reference for construction approval across the country.

Tashi Namgyal, Thimphu