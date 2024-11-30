Construction Approval System to Ease Approval Processes

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) has developed the Construction Approval System (CAS) to streamline the construction approval process. According to MoIT Minister Chandra Gurung, the system is designed to make the approval process hassle-free and will be launched soon. This announcement was made during the question hour session of the ongoing Parliament on November 29.

Responding to concerns raised by Sonam Tashi, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Lamgong-Wangchang Constituency, the Minister acknowledged complaints regarding longer turnaround times for construction approvals despite the introduction of CAS.

Previously, gewog administrations issued construction approvals for traditional Bhutanese houses. However, following the Ministry’s clarification through letter No: MoIT/DHS/SRBD/Paro/2024-2028/747 dated September 19, 2024, gewog administrations have ceased issuing such approvals. According to Section 186(11) of the Bhutan Building Regulations (BBR) 2023, Dzongkhag Administrations are now the designated authorities for granting planning and building permits within their jurisdictions.

This shift has caused public inconvenience, as gewogs no longer process applications, even for traditional houses. The Minister explained that this change followed an executive order issued by the Ministry due to challenges in service delivery, including disputes between service providers and the public, some of which led to court cases. “To address these issues, Dzongkhags have been authorized to handle approvals,” the Minister clarified.

To address delays and improve efficiency, the Minister announced that the Ministry would soon launch CAS, enabling applicants to submit documents, including house drawings, in stages through an online platform. This initiative is part of the government’s strategy to modernize and simplify the approval process.

The MP also raised concerns about inconsistencies in the enforcement of attic construction regulations. Some individuals have been permitted to add attics, while others have faced fines, rejection of occupancy certificates, or even demolition of their structures. These inconsistencies have raised public concerns about potential favoritism and differential treatment by building inspectors.

The MP questioned whether these issues indicated favoritism or whether fines and penalties were being used as revenue-generation tools. “If attics are not allowed, why are some approved, some regularized after fines, and others demolished?” the MP asked.

The Minister responded that the responsibility for enforcing building regulations lies with the Dzongkhag Administrations. However, limited human resources have made it challenging to monitor construction projects at every stage. The Minister noted that attic construction often violates the Attic Regulations 2013 and promised to look into streamlining enforcement to ensure consistency.

Pempa, the MP for Bongo-Chapchha Constituency, highlighted public dissatisfaction with the lack of uniformity in attic construction approvals, where some projects are allowed while others are not.

Kinzang Wangchuk, the MP for Dramedtse Ngatshang Constituency, echoed concerns about long turnaround times in the construction approval process, emphasizing the need for faster and more efficient procedures.

The Minister acknowledged these challenges and agreed that the process involves multiple inconveniences. He emphasized the need for collaborative discussions to address these issues and ensure a fair and efficient system for all applicants.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu