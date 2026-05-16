Concerns about Nganglam–Panbang Highway Communicated to Project DANTAK, Minister

The long-awaited improvement works on the Nganglam–Panbang Primary National Highway (PNH) are currently underway under Project DANTAK, with completion expected by March 2028. The project, which has been entrusted to Project DANTAK for execution, also places responsibility for routine maintenance during the construction phase under the same agency, including bush clearing, drain cleaning, pothole repairs, and ensuring safe driving conditions.

The issue was raised in Parliament by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nganglam Constituency, Lamdra Wangdi, who sought a written response from the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT) during the ongoing session. The MP noted that although the matter had been formally communicated to the ministry earlier, no response had been received at the time of raising the concern in the House.

In its written response, the MoIT acknowledged the inconvenience and safety risks faced by commuters due to the deteriorating condition of certain stretches of the highway. The ministry said it had formally communicated with Project DANTAK, requesting immediate attention to essential maintenance works along the 0–55 kilometre stretch of the Nganglam–Panbang corridor. These works are intended to improve road safety, restore basic driving conditions, and ensure uninterrupted connectivity for users of the route.

The ministry further stated that it will continue to coordinate closely with Project DANTAK and maintain follow-up mechanisms to ensure timely maintenance while the broader widening and resurfacing works progress. Once completed, the project is expected to significantly enhance road safety, reduce travel time, and improve overall connectivity between the eastern and southern regions.

The highway improvement works were officially handed over to 63 RCC, based in Samdrup Jongkhar, on 9 May 2025. The project is being implemented under an allocation of Nu 737.780 million as part of the 13th Five-Year Plan. As of March 2026, the project has recorded physical progress of 1.95 percent and financial progress of 1.30 percent, reflecting its early implementation stage.

Despite the ongoing works, concerns have been raised regarding the condition of the road during the construction period. The MP expressed appreciation on behalf of the people for the government’s decision to undertake the widening and resurfacing of the highway, noting that the long-term benefits of the project are widely anticipated. However, he highlighted that routine maintenance has been limited in practice, with inadequate bush clearing and drain cleaning reported in several sections.

He further pointed out that the road currently has multiple potholes and deteriorated stretches, which pose significant risks to commuters and vehicles. According to the MP, the poor condition of the highway increases the likelihood of accidents and has become a growing concern for residents and regular road users.

The situation has also drawn public concern, with perceptions that there may be delays or gaps in timely maintenance and administrative response from the relevant authorities. The ministry, however, has reiterated its commitment to ensuring continued coordination with implementing agencies and improving road conditions alongside the ongoing upgrade works.

With completion targeted for March 2028, the Nganglam–Panbang highway project remains a key infrastructure initiative aimed at strengthening regional connectivity, though stakeholders continue to emphasize the need for consistent maintenance during its construction phase to ensure commuter safety in the interim period.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu