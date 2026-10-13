Complaints Against Zhemgang Dzongda Unsubstantiated & Inconclusive: PMO

Five of the seven complaints raised against the Zhemgang Dzongda by local government leaders were found to be unsubstantiated, while the remaining two had mixed findings, according to the Prime Minister.

The findings followed an investigation initiated after the Zhemgang Dzongkhag Tshogdu submitted a petition seeking the transfer of the Dzongda.

The Prime Minister Lyonchen Tshering Tobgay said he received the petition and forwarded it to the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs for investigation. The ministry subsequently constituted a multi-sectoral task force to examine the seven grounds of complaint raised by the local government leaders.

According to the Prime Minister, the investigation found that five complaints were not substantiated, while the findings on the remaining two issues were mixed and inconclusive.

The complaints covered concerns relating to communication gaps, conflicts and the monitoring of local government leaders. The investigation examined the issues raised by the petitioners before making recommendations to improve administrative practices and coordination within local government.

Although most of the complaints were not substantiated, the investigation report recommended several measures to strengthen local government operations.

These include improving coordination and communication among local government officials, strengthening project planning and ensuring compliance with financial procedures.

The report also recommended better documentation of Dzongkhag Tshogdu (DT) meetings to improve record-keeping and accountability. Other recommendations included the declaration of conflicts of interest and the introduction of a standardised attendance system for local government members.

The recommendations focus on strengthening administrative processes and ensuring that local government functions are carried out in accordance with established procedures.

The Prime Minister said the findings would be submitted to the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) for further consideration. The commission will determine what action, if any, should be taken based on the report.

The submission to the RCSC will mark the next stage in the process following the investigation by the Home Ministry.

The petition had called for the transfer of the Zhemgang Dzongda, bringing the concerns of local government leaders to the attention of the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) then referred the matter to the Home Ministry, which conducted the investigation through a multi-sectoral task force.

With the investigation completed, the findings and recommendations will now be considered by the RCSC before any further action is decided.

The Prime Minister shared the update during the 32nd Meet the Press.

The investigation’s findings do not establish that the seven complaints were all valid. Five were found to be unsubstantiated, while two had mixed findings. The final decision on the case will depend on the RCSC’s consideration of the report.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu