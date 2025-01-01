Communication and aviation sectors take flight

In 2024, Bhutan achieved significant advancements in its communication sector, reflecting its commitment to modernizing infrastructure, enhancing digital inclusion, and fostering a knowledge-based society. These developments are aligned with Bhutan’s vision of using technology as a driver for socio-economic growth and sustainable development.

The government successfully extended fiber-optic broadband connectivity to over 90% of the country, including remote and rural areas. The completion of the Digital Bhutan Project – Phase III ensured affordable, high-speed internet for citizens and businesses, bridging the digital divide.

Bhutan Telecom and TashiCell launched 5G services in major urban centers, including Thimphu, Paro, and Phuentsholing, providing ultra-fast connectivity and enabling advanced applications like IoT and smart city solutions. Simultaneous plans for nationwide 5G expansion by 2027 were announced, beginning with priority deployment in economic hubs and tourist destinations.

The government introduced new digital literacy programs, targeting youth, women, and rural communities to promote effective use of digital tools and online resources. Initiatives included partnerships with schools to integrate coding and digital skills into the national curriculum.

Bhutan made strides in space technology with the successful deployment of BhutanSat-2, a communications satellite aimed at improving disaster management, telemedicine, and rural connectivity. The satellite enhances Bhutan’s capabilities in remote sensing and secure communication, marking a significant milestone in its space ambitions.

Bhutan expanded its e-governance platforms, introducing G2C (Government-to-Citizen) 2.0 services, providing seamless access to over 300 services online. The digitalization of government records and cloud-based infrastructure improved efficiency and transparency across public administration.

The launch of Bhutan’s first national streaming platform allowed local creators to share content, promoting Bhutanese culture and language in the digital realm. Initiatives to digitize traditional knowledge and oral histories ensured the preservation and accessibility of Bhutan’s heritage.

On the cybersecurity front, the Bhutan Cybersecurity Strategy 2024 was implemented to strengthen the country’s digital resilience. Investments in cybersecurity infrastructure and capacity building protected critical systems and safeguarded citizens against rising cyber threats.

With regard to postal and logistics services, Bhutan Post introduced an e-commerce logistics platform, supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in reaching national and international markets. Drone-based delivery services were piloted in remote regions to overcome geographic challenges.

Collaborative initiatives between the government and private sector accelerated innovation, particularly in fintech, e-learning platforms, and rural connectivity projects. Partnerships with global tech companies brought expertise and investment to Bhutan’s growing ICT sector.

In the regional and global periphery, Bhutan participated in the Asia-Pacific ICT Summit 2024, sharing its experience in leveraging technology for sustainable development. The country received international recognition for its efforts in promoting digital inclusion and rural connectivity at the ITU World Summit 2024.

These developments, along with new services accelerated Bhutan’s shift toward a digital economy, enabling innovations in education, healthcare, and e-commerce.

Investments in digital literacy and local content creation empowered citizens to actively participate in the information age while preserving cultural identity. Enhanced connectivity and communication services supported businesses, entrepreneurs, and startups, fostering economic resilience and diversification.

Bhutan’s advancements in communication positioned it as a leader in digital inclusion among small developing nations.

The achievements of 2024 in Bhutan’s communication sector lay a strong foundation for the country’s aspirations of becoming a digitally empowered society. With a continued focus on innovation, inclusion, and sustainability, Bhutan is poised to harness technology for holistic national development and global engagement.

Likewise, the aviation sector in Bhutan achieved significant milestones in 2024, reflecting the nation’s focus on enhancing connectivity, modernizing infrastructure, and promoting tourism. These developments are critical to Bhutan’s socio-economic growth and its vision of becoming a premier global travel destination.

Bhutan’s national carrier, Drukair – Royal Bhutan Airlines, and private airline Bhutan Airlines introduced new routes connecting Bhutan to cities in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and India. Notable additions included direct flights to Kuala Lumpur, Doha, and Mumbai, boosting regional and global connectivity.

In infrastructure development, the Paro International Airport saw upgrades in its runway, enabling safer and more efficient operations. The airport unveiled a newly expanded terminal to accommodate increasing passenger traffic, offering enhanced services and a modern travel experience.

Bhutan adopted advanced satellite-based air navigation systems to improve safety and operational efficiency in its challenging mountainous terrain. The new systems allow for better precision during landings and takeoffs at Paro, one of the most challenging airports in the world.

Domestically, the Bumthang domestic airport was upgraded to accommodate larger aircraft and increased traffic. New domestic routes were launched connecting Paro, Gelephu, and Trashigang, promoting regional connectivity and tourism within Bhutan.

In its bid to promote sustainable aviation practices, Bhutan’s aviation sector embraced sustainability by implementing green airport initiatives, including solar power generation and waste management systems at Paro International Airport.

Drukair announced plans to explore the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in its fleet, in alignment with Bhutan’s carbon-neutral goals.

For enhancing training and building capacity, the Bhutan Civil Aviation Authority (BCAA) established new training programs for pilots, air traffic controllers, and aviation engineers to ensure high standards of operational safety. Collaborative programs with international aviation organizations brought global expertise to Bhutan’s aviation workforce.

Both passenger and cargo volumes experienced a notable increase in 2024, attributed to rising tourism and trade activities. Paro International Airport reported a 15% growth in passenger traffic compared to 2023, signaling a strong recovery post-pandemic.

Strengthening regional aviation partnerships, Bhutan signed new agreements with neighboring countries to facilitate code-sharing arrangements and promote tourism. The country hosted the SAARC Aviation Summit 2024, fostering dialogue on regional collaboration and sustainable aviation practices.

These milestones enhanced connectivity, boosting tourism and supporting Bhutan’s goal of attracting high-value, low-impact tourists-a cornerstone of its economic strategy. Further improvements in air cargo facilities and new international routes facilitated trade, benefiting Bhutanese businesses and producers.

While green initiatives in aviation underscored Bhutan’s commitment to environmental stewardship, setting an example for the global aviation industry, strengthened aviation partnerships positioned Bhutan as a key player in regional connectivity and cooperation.

With 2024 marking a year of transformation in Bhutan’s communication and aviation sector, the country is well-positioned to harness the benefits of enhanced communication, modernized infrastructure, and sustainable practices. These advancements will play a pivotal role in supporting Bhutan’s vision of balanced economic growth and global engagement.

By Tashi Namgyal from Thimphu