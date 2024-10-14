Commerce Minister says Tourist arrivals declined Post-Pandemic
Commerce Minister says Tourist arrivals declined Post-Pandemic
Commerce Minister says Tourist arrivals declined Post-Pandemic
Commerce Minister says Tourist arrivals declined Post-Pandemic
ESP yet to Accelerate
Bhutanese skies open to Foreign carriers
PM extends invitation to investors from Singapore and US
Trending Now
Commerce Minister says Tourist arrivals declined Post-Pandemic

Commerce Minister says Tourist arrivals declined Post-Pandemic

The drop in tourist arrivals this year and next year projected by the Finance Ministry’s latest Macroeconomic Situation report actually reflects the ongoing recovery from the pandemic, according to the Minister for industry, commerce and employment, Namgyal Dorji.

The Minister, during the monthly meet-the-press on Friday noted that the pandemic has profoundly affected global tourism, including that of Bhutan. “Forecast figures are driven by the continuing stabilization of tourism trends, but government officials express optimism that as international travel confidence improves and strategic initiatives are implemented, the tourism sector will thrive, eventually achieving the target of 300,000 annual visitors in the coming years,” the Minister said.

In addition, Lyonpo Namgyal said that the Ministry is still in the process of rebuilding and strengthening the tourism sector to reach pre-pandemic levels and attain exponential growth, as there is huge potential in the country.

“Lots of initiatives are underway to enhance the overall visitor experience, promote Bhutan as a unique destination, and implement policies that ensure long-term sustainable growth in the tourism sector, including streamlining processes, systems, and developing new products and services,” Namgyal Dorji added.

Meanwhile, the Minister shared that starting in December this year, the government will provide airfare subsidies for Sustainable Development Fee (SDF)-paying tourists from the Rest of the World to reduce airfare costs and increase arrivals during the three winter months of December, January, and February, as well as the three summer months of June, July, and August.

Additionally, the Minister also mentioned that Bhutan had just over 100,000 tourist visitors in 2023, and the target of 150,000 by the end of this year represents an actual increase of about 150%, which translates to 95,633 from January to August.

The Minister said that the government’s goal is to increase the number of tourist arrivals to an annual average of 300,000 tourists, with 50% originating from third countries, thereby revitalizing the tourism industry.

“This means we will try to achieve the target as soon as possible. This doesn’t necessarily mean we will achieve it this year; this is a target, and we will strive to achieve it at the earliest possible time,” the Minister concluded.

By Sherab Dorji, Thimphu

Post Views: 88
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Commerce Minister says Tourist arrivals declined Post-Pandemic

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Commerce Minister says Tourist arrivals declined Post-Pandemic
Commerce Minister says Tourist arrivals declined Post-Pandemic