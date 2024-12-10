Collaborative approach required for fostering a safe society

NA committee calls for strict implementation of alcohol regulation policies, financial empowerment of RBP, amongst others

Presenting the report on “Crime Prevention and Reduction and making Bhutan a safe society,” the National Assembly’s (NA) Children and Youth Committee called for a coordinated and collaborative approach for the creation of a safer society. The Committee said that His Majesty’s vision for a crime-free, mindful society in Gelephu and beyond requires collective effort. It underlined that though the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) plays a central role in law enforcement, reducing and preventing crime demands a collaborative approach, involving stakeholders, communities, and individuals alike.

Speaking in the NA, Chairperson of the Committee, NA member from Kengkhar-Weringla constituency, Dorji Wangmo, said the report is based on consultative meetings held with relevant stakeholders like the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP), National Commission for Women and Children, Ministry of Education and Skills Development, Office of the Attorney General, the Pema Secretariat, dzongkhag administrations, Civil Society Organizations (CSO) such as Chithuen Phendhey Association, Nazhoen Lamtoen and RENEW. The Committee also conducted field visits to shelter home run by Nazhoen Lamtoen in Thimphu and the Youth Development and Rehabilitation Center at Tshimasham. Desk reviews of reports by the RBP were also undertaken.

Based on the studies conducted, the committee presented several recommendations, which included the need to strengthen law enforcement agency (RBP). It said that there is a need to review and allocate adequate budget and resources to the RBP for crime reduction and prevention, surveillance, and safe city solutions. The need for sufficient budget allocation and resources for crime prevention, as well as the adoption of technology and infrastructure improvements across various areas, was emphasized as a key priority. The overall budget allocation for RBP in the 13th FYP is only Nu. 1,625 million against the proposed Nu.4,700 million, out of which only Nu.159 million is for crime prevention.

The need for controlling alcohol sale and consumption was highlighted with the committee calling for the development of a national alcohol policy that involves multiple stakeholders instead of leaving each ministry or agency to address alcohol-related issues through their own individual policies. Amongst others, the need to implement and monitor the Rules and Regulations for Operation of Restaurant and Retail Wine and Liquor Business 2022, regulations on sale of alcohol in prohibited places, enforcing “Dry Days,” strictly and reviewing and revising the issue of bar licenses for the sale of alcohol was made.

The Committee said that alcohol is closely linked to increasing crime incidents, as it often plays a significant role in fueling violent and criminal behavior. In Bhutan, 1,430 out of 2,507 domestic violence incidents (2021 to mid-2024) involved alcohol. According to the Committee, the normalization of alcohol as part of tradition, coupled with its easy availability, fuels addiction and crime, especially among youth. Addressing this requires comprehensive strategies, including awareness campaigns, stricter alcohol regulations, and improved access to addiction treatment. Despite various agency-specific regulations, such as the 2022 Rules for Restaurant and Retail Wine and Liquor Business, the absence of a national alcohol policy and weak enforcement—particularly against sales to minors and in prohibited areas like schools and colleges—remains a significant challenge.

In the case of child protection, it was reported that combating rising child sexual abuse requires stricter penalties, parenting guidelines, neglect laws, and support programs for vulnerable children are urgently needed alongside preventive legal and social measures.

Other recommendations included the need to enhance awareness and youth engagement programs, establishment of family and marriage counseling services, further enhancing access to mental health services, facilitating the reintegration of youth with conflict with the law into society, enhancing collaboration and surveillance and assessing the need for regulations for monitoring of social media and public spaces.

Based on data from the RBP, the committee reported that the overall crime rate has been on an upward trend. In 2021, there were 3,455 reported criminal cases, which rose to 4,214 in 2022 and 4,406 in 2023, with 3,139 cases recorded by mid-2024. The most prevalent offences reported include narcotic drugs and psychotropic substance (NDPS) cases, battery, domestic violence, larceny, and burglary. Of these, NDPS cases topped the charts from 2021 through mid-2024, with a total of 4,252 incidents during the period, followed by battery with 2,423 cases, domestic violence at 1,517, larceny at 1,056, and burglary at 849.

Crimes involving women and children remain a concern, with domestic violence leading (2,507 cases from 2021 to mid-2024), often linked to alcohol (1,430 cases). Sexual offenses totaled 469, including 207 cases of child rape, highlighting youth vulnerability. Youth also represent the largest share of offenders, with 41% of 2023 arrests involving individuals under 24, according to the Statistical Yearbook 2024.

It was further submitted that there is a need to enhance collaboration and coordination among the concerned stakeholders such as RBP, Dzongkhag administration, thromdes, Department of Law and Order, National Commission for Women and Children, Bhutan Construction and Transport Authority, and local communities towards crime prevention and reduction. For instance, building owners could install CCTVs which would help surveillance and act as deterrents, which would ultimately reduce crime.

On rehabilitation and reintegration, it was submitted that athough reform programs exist in prisons and rehabilitation centers, there is a lack of a structured system for post-release monitoring and social reintegration. There is no proper system of certifying the reskilling programs while in custody, thereby impacting employability and reintegration into the society. A post-release support system is particularly needed for children and youth who come into conflict with the law, helping them apply the skills they learned in the centers and supporting their transition into productive, law-abiding citizens.

The Committee also submitted that the provision in the Child Care and Protection Act 2011 for expungement has so far not been enforced. It also said that the requirement of cooling period has affected social re-integration and many a times resulted in repeat offenders and recidivism.

Concerning social media, the NA was informed that the impact of social media and cybercrime is growing, especially among youth. While social media fosters connectivity, it also exposes individuals to online scams, spread of misinformation, and risks like cyberbullying, harassment, and exploitation, resulting in mental health issues. To mitigate these risks, better monitoring of social media and public spaces is essential. This requires collaboration between law enforcement, tech companies, and regulatory bodies to establish policies, enhance security, and promote responsible behavior. However, monitoring must balance privacy and freedom of expression. A proactive approach involving improved oversight and collaboration is key to protecting individuals and society from these digital threats.

For assessing the need for regulations for monitoring of social media and public spaces, the committee submitted the need to enhance awareness and education in educational institutions as well as communities to promote responsible online behavior and prevent and mitigate the effects of cybercrime and negative social media actions, amongst others.

Nidup Lhamo from Thimphu