Clear Call for Bhutanese Overstayers in US

In his State of the Nation address, Prime Minister (PM) Dasho Tshering Tobgay made a heartfelt appeal to Bhutanese citizens who have overstayed their visas in the United States (US). He emphasized a simple yet crucial point: remaining in the US illegally offers little benefit to those who choose to do so, and in the long run, it harms not only their own prospects but also the chances of other Bhutanese citizens seeking to travel or study in the US.

By overstaying, individuals risk facing legal consequences, exploitation, and uncertainty. The PM also hinted that upholding immigration rules is not just a personal responsibility, but a collective duty to protect Bhutan’s reputation and maintain trust with other nations.

As previously reported by this paper, many Bhutanese nationals living in the US find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place. On one hand, they wish to return home if their overstaying risks damaging Bhutan’s reputation or results in the country being labeled by the US administration as uncooperative. On the other hand, many have hesitated to make such a major decision due to a lack of clear guidance from the Bhutanese government. The PM’s words have now provided much-needed clarity and direction at a crucial time. His message is especially important for those who are on the verge of making life-changing choices that will not only shape their own futures, but also impact the well-being of their families and dependents.

Bhutanese living abroad, including those residing in the US, understand that no matter how far they are from home, their country has never, and will never, abandon them. Despite the distance and the many challenges that come with living overseas, they know that Bhutan remains steadfast in its support for its citizens, wherever they may be. They may be far from their homeland, but they carry with them the reassurance that Bhutan’s doors have always remained open and will continue to remain so. This enduring bond between the nation and its people serves as a source of comfort and strength, reminding them that they will always have a place to return to, a home that welcomes them without hesitation.

They are also deeply aware that they owe a debt of gratitude to their country. Many of them left Bhutan in search of better opportunities – education, employment, or a chance to build a more secure future for themselves and their families. Yet, despite building new lives abroad, they recognize that their roots, identity, and sense of belonging are firmly tied to Bhutan. This sense of responsibility reminds them that their actions overseas reflect not only on themselves but also on the nation they still call home.

Therefore, the fact that no one who has overstayed their visa in the US has returned to Bhutan so far is not due to a lack of willingness, but rather because of the absence of clear guidance. Many of them have been caught in a state of uncertainty. The hesitation stems not from disregard for their country’s reputation, but from confusion about what they should do next. The PM’s statements now provide the clarity that many have been waiting for. This will enable them to make informed and responsible decisions about their next course of action.