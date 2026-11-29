The proposed increase in civil servants’ salaries, expected to be tabled during the ongoing parliamentary session, has reignited a difficult economic question for Bhutan: how can the country improve public-sector remuneration without leaving private-sector workers further behind?

While the proposed adjustment is intended to protect civil servants’ purchasing power and retain talent, it has exposed a widening divide in a labour market where employees in both sectors face largely the same rising costs of living but enjoy vastly different levels of job security, compensation and employment benefits.

For private-sector workers, another round of government salary adjustments could deepen an existing sense of inequality, particularly when businesses are not necessarily in a position to offer comparable increases.

Professor Sanjeev Mehta of Royal Thimphu College (RTC) said the proposed increase was justified for two reasons: restoring the real purchasing power of civil servants following inflation since the COVID-19 pandemic and making government employment attractive enough to retain talented individuals who might otherwise seek opportunities abroad.

However, he said private-sector employees also deserved corresponding wage improvements.

Unlike the government, which can revise salaries through policy decisions, private businesses must consider their financial capacity and profitability before increasing employee compensation.

“Some private employers will match the pay hike to keep employees motivated, which is crucial for their profitability. However, many private employers will not provide equivalent increases due to lower profitability,” he said.

This creates an uncomfortable reality for private-sector workers. While government employees benefit from periodic salary revisions, private-sector wage increases remain largely dependent on business performance, leaving many employees with limited bargaining power and uncertain prospects for better compensation.

A local economist argued that the problem could not be resolved simply by expecting private businesses to match government salary increases. The deeper challenge, he said, was the limited profitability and competitiveness of much of Bhutan’s private sector.

Businesses must become more productive, profitable and competitive before they can sustainably improve wages and employment conditions. He also called for reducing regulatory and compliance costs that place additional burdens on businesses.

The construction industry, particularly civil engineering-related businesses, was among the few areas that had experienced significant expansion and offered relatively better employment opportunities, he said.

Outside a limited number of industries, however, attractive private-sector employment remains scarce. This has contributed to a situation where some young people would rather remain unemployed than accept poorly paid jobs with limited prospects for career advancement.

The economist also questioned whether civil servants should be expected to earn at the same level as private-sector employees, warning that an attempt to equalise salaries without addressing the underlying economic differences could accelerate the migration of skilled workers.

Questions over the civil service pay structure

Beyond the public-private wage divide, the economist raised concerns about structural weaknesses in the civil service salary system.

He argued that the existing structure had become distorted, with comparatively higher salaries at entry level but limited progression in remuneration as employees move into senior positions.

According to him, civil servants receive promotions every four years, accompanied by increases of only Nu 2,000 to Nu 4,000, while annual increments range from Nu 300 to Nu 500.

“I am not concerned about the level of increases but about correcting the structural issues,” he said.

He called on the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) to consider rationalising the size of the civil service, particularly among non-teaching and non-medical personnel, as part of broader efforts to contain government expenditure and improve institutional efficiency.

His argument raises an important policy question: salary revisions should not be considered in isolation from the size, productivity, efficiency and long-term affordability of the civil service.

Private-sector employees feel increasingly left behind

For employees outside government, the disparity is not merely an economic statistic but a daily financial reality.

Yangchen, who works for a private company in Samtse, said employees in both sectors faced similar living costs irrespective of their earnings.

“Be it private or government, all the people lead the same livelihood, where lowly paid people also have to spend the same as rich ones,” she said.

She said private-sector employees often felt discouraged when their salaries failed to keep pace with increases in public-sector remuneration and called for measures to ensure a more balanced standard of living.

Pema Choki, a private-sector employee in Samdrup Jongkhar, welcomed the proposed civil service salary increase but questioned why corresponding attention was not being given to private-sector workers.

Similarly, Jeewan Rai, who works for a private company in Phuentsholing said that while increasing civil servants’ salaries is important to address the rising cost of living and maintain their standard of living, similar attention must be given to private-sector employees. “A widening salary gap could increase income inequality, weaken private-sector competitiveness and drive skilled workers towards government jobs. Economic growth and improvements in living standards should benefit employees across both sectors, not just the public sector,” said Jeewan Rai.

Bhutan risks developing a widening divide between secure public-sector jobs and a less competitive private sector. If businesses struggle to attract and retain skilled workers, productivity and competitiveness could decline, hindering economic diversification and employment creation.

Ultimately, the proposed pay revision brings two interconnected challenges into sharper focus. The government must ensure that civil service remuneration remains fair, competitive and fiscally sustainable, while the private sector must become sufficiently productive and profitable to offer better wages, working conditions and job security.

A salary increase for civil servants may address immediate pressures on household incomes, but it cannot resolve the structural weaknesses of Bhutan’s labour market.

The larger test is whether economic growth can translate into better livelihoods for workers across both sectors, rather than allowing the benefits of employment and rising incomes to remain concentrated in one.

Sangay Rabten, Thimphu