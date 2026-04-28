Civil Service Attrition Falls to 6%, Signaling Strong Gains in Retention

Bhutan’s civil service has recorded a sharp improvement in workforce retention, with attrition dropping to 6 percent in the current fiscal year—down from 16 percent in 2023. According to the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC), the figure not only reflects a significant turnaround but also surpasses the 8 percent target set under the 13th Five-Year Plan.

The decline marks a shift toward greater workforce stability and improved employee confidence in the public sector. With a civil service comprising more than 30,000 personnel across central and local governments, the trend is being viewed as a key indicator of stronger human resource management and policy effectiveness.

The RCSC’s Mid-Term Review (MTR) highlights that targeted interventions since 2024 have played a critical role in reversing earlier attrition trends. More than 5,200 civil servants were recruited between 2024 and 2026, helping to stabilize staffing levels even as 4,034 employees exited during the same period.

Meanwhile, Bhutan’s civil service remains largely decentralized, with nearly 60 percent of personnel serving at the local government level, where they are directly responsible for delivering public services to communities. The remaining 40 percent are based in central agencies overseeing policy, planning, and national administration. This distribution underscores the importance of retention, particularly in rural and remote areas where service delivery depends heavily on frontline officials.

In terms of sector, there are ver 8,200 teachers serving approximately 145,000 students, maintaining a student–teacher ratio of about 1:24 in primary schools and 1:30 in secondary schools. In healthcare, nearly 630 doctors are employed, resulting in a doctor-to-population ratio of roughly 1:1,250—approaching the World Health Organization benchmark of 1:1,000.

At the same time, workforce mobility remains an area of focus. Since 2024, around 800 civil servants have taken Extraordinary Leave (EOL), with 256 resigning and 445 still on leave. Additionally, more than 700 officials are currently engaged in long-term training programmes, reflecting ongoing investment in capacity building.

To sustain the gains in retention, the RCSC has proposed several policy measures. These include allowing civil servants to withdraw a lump sum from their Provident Fund after 23 years of service without requiring resignation, as well as improving transfer systems and introducing targeted incentives to encourage longer tenure.

The government is also working to optimize workforce efficiency, with the civil service-to-population ratio currently standing at 1:26. While this reflects a relatively strong public sector presence, officials emphasize the need to balance workforce size with service quality and fiscal sustainability.

Efforts to motivate employees are also evident in promotion trends. A total of 6,719 promotions have been processed across sectors, contributing to career progression and staff morale. The gender composition of the civil service remains relatively balanced, with 58 percent male and 42 percent female employees.

Despite the positive trajectory, challenges remain. The RCSC has identified the need to strengthen performance management systems, introduce more robust performance-based incentives, and attract specialized talent in critical sectors such as ICT, engineering, and healthcare.

Retention in rural areas continues to require targeted attention. Planned interventions include improved housing support, timely transfers, and better service delivery arrangements to reduce hardship postings. Enhancing employee engagement, recognizing high performance, and expanding both monetary and non-monetary rewards are also seen as essential to sustaining morale.

Employee welfare has emerged as another priority. The Civil Service Welfare Fund, with a corpus of Nu 320 million, provides financial support and benefits to civil servants. Authorities are exploring ways to increase contributions and expand payouts to further strengthen incentives.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu