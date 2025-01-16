Civil Servants say Trust Deficient demoralizes them

Even as the Royal Civil Service Commission (RCSC) has begun work towards transforming the Bhutanese civil servants, several in the service, especially those in the chief and mid-level chairs are expressing frustration citing reasons beginning from trust deficient in the system, which they say has not changed from the past.

“I am still pushing papers and no important work is delegated to me. I have served for more than 20 years and my superiors think that I am not capable,” a civil servant said, adding he is demoralized. “If I am not capable, I would not be still here,” he noted, and said he wants to resign. “But every time, I think about His Majesty the King and I stay put.”

Another civil servant said those who resigned did not do so just because of the financial gains outside Bhutan. It is a combination of limited career progression, excessive workloads, bureaucratic inefficiencies, and the lack of recognition and professional development opportunities,.” When asked about trust deficit, he said that though a senior civil service, he has to seek the permission of his Secretary and Minister, even to answer to the media. “We know what is sensitive and what should not go out of the office. Leaders think we do not understand National Interest, when we were the ones who joined the civil service before them.”

He explained that trust is one of the foundational pillars of a successful and motivated workforce, especially within public service. When public servants feel trusted by their leaders, it leads to increased motivation, accountability, and engagement. Trust enhances job satisfaction, fosters collaboration, and strengthens the bond between leadership and employees, contributing to a more efficient and effective public service system.

Another civil servant who resigned and is planning to go to Australia had the same reason to say. “Apart from our King, there are no leaders who are role models or can inspire. Many are still in the civil service because of His Majesty,” he added. Inspiring civil servants is crucial for maintaining a motivated, effective, and dedicated workforce within the public service sector. “The best ways to inspire civil servants involve a combination of leadership, support, recognition, and fostering a sense of purpose and belonging, which is not there currently,” he underlined.

“By giving responsibilities, leadership demonstrates trust in the abilities of public servants. This boosts employees’ confidence in their capabilities and reinforces their sense of competence, motivating them to perform better,” he continued. “Public servants are more inspired when they feel that their superiors trust them to handle critical tasks. Trust fosters a more open work environment, where public servants are encouraged to contribute ideas and take on leadership roles. For example, when leaders delegate tasks like organizing a national policy workshop, it signals trust and the expectation that employees can handle high-stakes responsibilities. But such things are either rare or do not happen at all.”

A teacher said, trust and delegation of responsibilities are incentives that play a critical role in motivating and inspiring employees, driving performance, engagement, and loyalty within an organization. “When structured effectively, incentives can foster a sense of purpose, align employees’ goals with the organization’s mission, and encourage a high level of productivity. While financial incentives are effective, recognition-based incentives (such as employee of the month awards, public acknowledgments, or meaningful praise) can satisfy an employee’s intrinsic need for validation and self-worth. This type of motivation fosters long-term engagement and commitment” He suggested that apart from the RCSC alone, ministries should begin recognizing employees. “In my 20-year-service as a teacher, I faced similar problems like others from the civil service cited. I was demoralized; but now, as I am old and a senior teacher, I do not face such problems.”

A former senior civil servant said the government and public sector leadership could focus on offering clearer career paths, providing training and capacity-building programs, reducing bureaucratic obstacles, and fostering a culture of recognition and support for civil servants. “Addressing these issues will not only reduce frustration but also improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the public service sector in Bhutan. Regular incentives, whether tangible (bonuses, prizes) or intangible (recognition, career growth opportunities), lead to increased job satisfaction. When employees feel appreciated for their contributions, they are more likely to have positive attitudes toward their work environment and their role within the company.”

He added that empowering public servants by giving them meaningful responsibilities is one of the most effective ways to inspire them, enhance their performance, and drive positive change within government institutions. “When public servants are entrusted with responsibilities, they are more likely to feel valued, motivated, and connected to their organization’s goals.”

A former journalist said there is no encouragement for innovation and creativity. “My sister comes home every evening frustrated. And how can she learn if responsibilities are not given? Giving public servants the freedom to take on responsibilities allows them to think creatively and approach tasks in innovative ways. This fosters an environment where problem-solving and new ideas are encouraged, ultimately leading to improvements in public service delivery,” he said.

A total of 5,202 civil servants exited the civil service in 2023, marking a sharp increase compared to 2,646 in 2022 and 1,504 in 2021. Among these resignations, the highest number over the past three years was voluntary resignations.

In the address to the Nation on December 17, 2024, His Majesty said the bureaucracy must be agile enough to keep up with the rapid changes and innovations arising from the GMC. “Our goal is to create an Enlightened Entrepreneurial Bureaucracy within the next 10 years to ensure successful convergence. If we fail to do this, comparisons will inevitably be made between the success of GMC and the lack of progress elsewhere in Bhutan—and if there is no convergence, I will have failed.

“I am giving 10 years for this transformation to take place.” His Majesty also spoke about Enlightened Entrepreneurial Bureaucracy.

Ugyen Tenzin From Thimphu