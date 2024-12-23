Citizens and Responsibility

His Majesty The King’s address to the nation on the 117th National Day carried profound significance, resonating deeply with the people of Bhutan. Among the many important themes highlighted in the speech, His Majesty emphasized on multiple occasions, the critical need for unity among all Bhutanese in the pursuit of nation-building and the realization of the visionary Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) initiative.

His Majesty continues to underscore that the strength of a nation lies in its people. A unified populace, bound by shared purpose and collective responsibility, is essential to drive Bhutan’s progress and ensure the success of transformative projects like GMC. By calling for unity, His Majesty reminded citizens that the country’s future depends on their active engagement and unwavering commitment to national development.

The establishment of GMC, as envisioned, will be a monumental undertaking requiring the dedication and collaboration of every Bhutanese. His Majesty’s call for unity serves as a rallying cry to transcend differences, foster cooperation, and work together toward a common goal—laying a foundation for a sustainable, prosperous, and harmonious Bhutan.

Apart from this, the address showcased His Majesty’s unwavering commitment, steadfast resolve, and boundless zeal for the progress and prosperity of Bhutan. The golden words conveyed a deep dedication to the well-being of the nation and its people. The resolve to propel Bhutan forward, amidst all challenges and uncertainties, was reflected in the passion and energy with which the future vision was articulated.

It goes without saying that His Majesty’s extraordinary sacrifices set a profound example for every Bhutanese. When His Majesty, as the sovereign, is willing to make such sacrifices, it raises a compelling question for all citizens: what is our role in contributing to the nation’s progress? His Majesty’s readiness to send his own children to GMC to work demonstrates the importance of every individual’s contribution to its success.

It is also heartening to witness the growing solidarity and shared purpose among Bhutanese individuals and communities, both within the country and abroad. The announcement that Bhutanese living overseas have committed an impressive USD 150 million for GMC, underscores their unwavering dedication and connection to their homeland. This contribution not only reflects their sense of patriotism but also highlights their belief in Bhutan’s potential to achieve greatness under His Majesty’s visionary leadership.

Equally inspiring is the Buddhist community’s initiative to launch 21 transformative projects. These endeavors are deeply rooted in Bhutan’s spiritual and cultural heritage, demonstrating how faith can harmoniously align with modern development goals.

The message is clear: everyone has a role to play. Contributions, whether financial, intellectual, or through active participation, are vital for realizing Bhutan’s ambitious vision.

For those who choose not to participate or engage, the risk is not just being left behind materially but also missing out on being part of a historic transformation. Their inaction could distance them from the shared pride and fulfillment of contributing to a cause larger than themselves.

This is a pivotal moment for Bhutan—a time when unity, commitment, and action can shape the nation’s future. It is an opportunity for every Bhutanese, wherever they may be, to step forward and be part of this extraordinary journey.