Chuzagang’s silent factory: The struggle and hope behind a deferred dream

In the dusty corners of Tashi Phende Detshen’s office, tucked away in the heart of Chuzagang Gewog, Sarpang, the whispers of a once-bright vision now seem to fade into obscurity. Founded in March 2021, this initiative aspired to transform the lush fields of areca nut plantations into a thriving enterprise. The dream was not just to create jobs but to invigorate the local economy. Today, however, that vision lies dormant, like the idle machines in their small factory, awaiting a revival that feels increasingly distant.

A Vision for Prosperity

Tashi Phende Detshen was conceived as more than just a business venture; it was a beacon of hope for the farmers of Chuzagang Gewog. Under the leadership of Pema Tshechu, a man whose vision and resilience were palpable, the group saw the untapped potential in the region’s areca nut farms. Their mission was clear: reduce reliance on areca nut exports, replace imported doma products, and create sustainable income opportunities for the local community.

Sacrifices and Setbacks

In the face of mounting challenges, Pema Tshechu made a dramatic sacrifice, selling his land to infuse Nu 300,000 into the faltering factory. Despite this substantial personal investment, the financial burdens remained overwhelming. The factory, designed to process over a ton of areca nuts and cardamom monthly, found itself struggling. The once-promising machines now lay dormant, cloaked in dust, with operations stifled by insufficient funds and an inability to procure raw materials or market their products effectively.

Internal discord exacerbated the factory’s woes. Misunderstandings and lack of cooperation among members led to a weakening of the initial camaraderie. Disillusionment grew, resulting in several members leaving the group. Senior member Pema Tshechi resigned, citing the group’s unmanageable size, while Dema, another member, pointed to frequent disagreements as a major hindrance to progress.

The Quest for Continuation

Despite these setbacks, the remaining members of Tashi Phende Detshen were unwilling to surrender their dream. They petitioned the Chuzagang Gewog Administration for permission to relocate their factory to Gelephu. They argued that a move to this more accessible location might revitalize their business. Additionally, they proposed hiring Indian workers to mitigate the high wages of Bhutanese laborers.

The Gup of Chuzagang, Karma Tshering, was hesitant to approve the relocation. He emphasized that the factory’s establishment in Chuzagang was intended to boost the local economy and benefit the gewog’s farmers. Since the factory had garnered interest from at least four to five potential local operators, the Gup suggested that its future might still lie in Chuzagang, provided it found new local leadership.

Ripple Effects of the Loan Moratorium

The loan moratorium implemented by the Royal Monetary Authority (RMA) in May 2022 cast a shadow over Tashi Phende Detshen and countless other rural enterprises across Bhutan. The suspension of loans from institutions like Bhutan Development Bank Limited (BDBL), Royal Insurance Corporation of Bhutan Limited (RICBL), and National Cottage and Small Industry Development Bank (NCSIDB) plunged many small businesses into uncertainty.

Tashi Phende Detshen, which had applied for a Nu 0.24 million rural loan from BDBL, found their efforts thwarted by the moratorium imposed just a day after their application. The lack of access to essential financial support left their ambitions for expansion and enhanced production indefinitely stalled. The factory, once brimming with promise, now stands as a symbol of unfulfilled potential.

Meanwhile, the official from the BDBL said that the group was not eligible for loan as per the guidelines of the bank. As the group loan guidelines, the members shouldn’t have other existing loans with the bank. The member credit history was also not good though the bank has been providing loans to such farmers and group as long as they fulfill the lending norms of the bank.

A Flicker of Hope

As time marches on, the future of Tashi Phende Detshen remains shrouded in uncertainty. The machines, once a source of pride, now serve as silent reminders of what might have been. Yet, a glimmer of hope persists. The group’s determination to continue, their willingness to relocate, and the interest from potential new managers suggest that their dream is not yet extinguished.

Tashi Phende Detshen stands at a critical juncture. They face pivotal decisions: persevere amidst the challenges in Chuzagang, where the local administration is cautious about relocation, or explore alternative avenues to sustain their vision. Although the obstacles are formidable, their resolve remains undiminished.

The Silent Machines Await

The story of Tashi Phende Detshen captures the essence of ambition and resilience amid harsh realities faced by rural entrepreneurs in Bhutan. It is a tale of dreams hindered by financial constraints and internal conflicts but also a testament to the enduring flame of hope. The silent machines in their factory stand as quiet witnesses to a dream that, though battered, is not yet broken. The future of Tashi Phende Detshen awaits, yearning for a spark to rekindle their aspirations and breathe new life into a vision that continues to endure.

By Sangay Rabten, Gelephu