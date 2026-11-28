Children who have never attended Early Childhood Care and Development (ECCD) centres, particularly those living in remote and sparsely populated communities, risk being overlooked in primary school enrolment planning, exposing a critical gap in Bhutan’s efforts to ensure universal access to education.

The concern was raised by the Women, Children and Youth Committee in a report presented to the National Assembly on November 25, which warned that relying primarily on children transitioning from ECCD centres to determine school enrolment needs could leave an entire group of eligible children unaccounted for. The committee has called for a comprehensive system to identify, register and monitor every child eligible for primary education, regardless of whether they have attended an ECCD centre.

Presenting the report, committee chairperson Lhaba Lhaba said families faced different barriers to accessing early childhood services. In remote communities, transportation and long distances remained major challenges, while some households struggled to afford travel and meal expenses. Urban centres, meanwhile, faced increasing demand for services.

The committee found that children in rural and scattered settlements often had limited or no access to ECCD services because of geographical isolation, low enrolment numbers and the difficulty of establishing centres in communities with few eligible children.

The implications extend beyond early childhood education. If school enrolment planning is based largely on the number of children graduating from ECCD centres, those who have never entered the system may not be identified when primary school places, teachers and resources are allocated.

The committee has therefore recommended that local governments, education offices, schools, ECCD centres and health services work together to maintain updated records of all school-age children. These records should help authorities verify enrolment and follow up with families whose children are not attending school.

Bhutan has made progress in expanding early childhood services, but coverage remains uneven. According to the Ministry of Education and Skills Development (MoESD), the country has 629 ECCD centres serving 12,197 children, with a national enrolment rate of 41 percent among children aged three to five. However, the committee’s assessment of 27 ECCD facilities across seven dzongkhags found that the presence of centres does not necessarily translate into equitable access.

In remote communities, children may have to travel long and difficult distances to reach the nearest centre. Minimum enrolment requirements also make it difficult to establish or sustain centres in sparsely populated settlements.

Although mobile and home-based services have helped extend coverage, their effectiveness remains constrained by limited staffing, travel time and resources.

During the National Assembly deliberations, Education and Skills Development Minister Yeezang De Thapa said the government would continue supporting early learning in communities with fewer children through home-based services and other arrangements. She also said schools providing education up to Class III would be recognised as chiwog schools, allowing children to continue their education closer to their families.

The committee also raised concerns about the continuity and quality of ECCD services, particularly in centres operating with only one facilitator. Although the existing guideline provides for a child-to-facilitator ratio of 15:1, the committee recommended reviewing the ratio and recruiting additional facilitators to ensure adequate supervision and individual attention.

Some centres have reportedly faced temporary closures when facilitators were on maternity leave, attending training or taking other approved leave, as no substitute staff were available. In one instance, a centre remained closed for several months, forcing parents to take turns caring for the children. The committee recommended regularising ECCD facilitators working under consolidated contracts and converting them into regular employees with applicable Provident Fund contributions. It also called for dedicated operating budgets to reduce centres’ dependence on parent schools, local governments and parental contributions. Infrastructure deficiencies further affect the quality of early learning. Of the 408 centres assessed through the Quality Monitoring Tool for ECCD Centres, 99 did not meet the required learning-space standards, 26 lacked adequate safe drinking water facilities and 27 did not meet the required toilet standards.

The committee has recommended targeted improvements to learning spaces, sanitation and accessibility, particularly for children with disabilities. It also called for stronger early identification, assessment and referral services for children with developmental concerns.

Another recommendation is to provide children with a balanced midday meal to support their nutritional needs during the crucial early years of development.

The committee’s findings point to a broader challenge in Bhutan’s early education system. Expanding the number of ECCD centres alone will not guarantee that every child receives early learning opportunities or enters primary school. The more fundamental requirement is to identify children who remain outside the system, understand why they are excluded and establish mechanisms to ensure they are not left behind. Without reliable records and coordinated follow-up, children who miss ECCD may also become less visible in the planning of primary education services.

The National Assembly endorsed the committee’s report and its recommendations, placing greater responsibility on the government to address the gaps in access, staffing, infrastructure and service continuity.

Sherab Dorji, Thimphu