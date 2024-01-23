Check-Point Management System breaking new grounds
As the brainchild of His Majesty the King, the CPMS is an invaluable App for the general public as well as authorities

Since its inception in September 2022, the Royal Bhutan Police (RBP) has been immensely benefitted by the Check-Point Management System (CPMS) which has played a significant role in tracing and nabbing law defaulters. CPMS in RBP check-pointsa across the country have led to the nabbing of about 840 law defaulters from October 2022 until December last year.

An official from the Crime and Operation Unit of the RBP Headquarters in Thimphu said that the individuals were nabbed upon information fed by the concerned authorities.

In 2022, from October-December, more than 300 individuals were nabbed at different RBP check-points for crimes related to civil, criminal, and Missing of Person (MOP). For civil cases, 148 individuals were nabbed in October, 92 in November, and 52 in December 2022.

About 534 individuals were nabbed in the twelve months period between January-December last year at various police check-posts in the country. Civil cases recorded the highest with 391 individuals followed by 61 crime related cases in the year.

The highest civil cases were recorded in January with 49 individuals being nabbed courtesy of CPMS. With 23 individuals, August month recorded the lowest civil cases. For criminal cases, July month recorded the highest with 14 defaulters, while the lowest was two cases each in the months of February, April, and November.

About 40 individuals were nabbed in 2023 in Royal Bhutan Army (RBA) deserter cases through the CPMS gatekeeping. With 12 cases, August month recorded the highest RBA deserters in the year while the lowest individual nabbed was just one in the month of April.

Through CPMS, police found about 12 persons driving with suspended license. Six individuals were caught in November in the year.

The highest defaulters nabbed were in October with 57 individuals being nabbed, followed by 56 in January. The lowest were in the months of March, May, and June with 33 cases each.

At various check-posts throughout the country, RBP caught about 11 individuals related to substance abuse. Four individuals in September, two each in August and December, and three were nabbed in December.

Understandably, this trend has also mobilised banking supervision and is addressed as a main objective of tracing loan defaulters. Upon information fed by the Banks, RBP with the aid of CPMS traced about 12 individuals in September last year.

“The record indicates that the CPMS can play a significant role in initially shaping the criminal justice footprint, and can help to prevent that footprint from growing besides helping to nab the individuals,” the official said.

The CPMS was established on September 11, 2020 by the RBP in collaboration with the Department of Information Technology & Telecom (DITT). This initiative was undertaken under the Royal Command of His Majesty the King, who instructed them to create a system that would enable contact tracing in the event of any local transmission during the COVID-19 era.

The CPMS has proven to be valuable, efficient, and beneficial, particularly for contact tracing purposes during the COVID-19 outbreak in the community. This is because it provides immediate access to information regarding the movement of individuals, aiding in effective contact tracing efforts.

Meanwhile, commuters express their appreciation for the CPMS as they can pre-register themselves, willingly waiting at check-posts while the police manually register them.

“It has proven to be so efficient and convenient for everyone involved,” a taxi driver in Thimphu said, underscoring the voices of many others who have to commute everyday.

Sangay Rabten from Thimphu

 

