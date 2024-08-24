Changyul park in Changzamtog inaugurated

23 August, 2024— His Majesty The King, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo, and members of the Royal Family graced the inauguration of Changyul park in Thimphu today. The event marks the completion of an 18-month project aimed at enhancing urban green spaces and promoting sustainable development within the capital city.

The Prime Minister, senior government officials, and the teams involved in building the park, attended the inauguration.

As part of the opening of the park, a day-long event was held for invitees to visit the various features of the park, and an evening concert featuring popular Bhutanese music artists and DSP Dance groups.

A Royal Initiative of His Majesty The King, the seven-acre Changyul park along the Wangchhu River is a collaborative effort led by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport (MoIT), in partnership with the Department of Human Settlement, the Royal Commission for Urban Development (RCUD), the Desuung Office, the Royal Project Coordination Office, and Thimphu Thromde. The project engaged a diverse team of architects, urban planners, engineers, and over 130 Desuups who worked full time at the site for over six months. A total of 600 Desuups have contributed their services throughout the development of the park.

Meanwhile, the park was once an area known as the Truck Parking Area, Changzamtog. It was one of the capital’s dirtiest locations. Today, it stands as one of Thimphu’s most beautiful places, thanks to a remarkable transformation. The area has been revitalized into Changyul Park, Changzamtog.

Nestled at the confluence of the river and the community, the park offers a unique space where nature, people, and water seamlessly intertwine. Changyul Park exemplifies the ideal neighborhood park, blending Bhutanese cultural heritage with innovative, resilient design. It has redefined riverside parks in Thimphu, creating a welcoming, safe, and vibrant environment that promotes healthy lifestyles and caters to everyone’s needs.

The transformation of the Changzamtog site over the past two decades is truly remarkable. The realignment of the expressway has converted what was once a wetland agricultural area into a prime location for this new neighborhood park, bringing substantial benefits to the residents of Changzamtog and Changjiji.

At the heart of the community hub are thoughtfully integrated spaces, including an indoor cafeteria, an outdoor deck, an information center, and an underground public restroom. The hub also features an open-air gallery with seating, all set within a lively natural stone performance plaza. This vibrant area serves as a gathering point for both relaxation and cultural events.

For younger visitors, the adventure play area is a true delight, designed to ignite imagination and excitement with its nature-inspired play structures. A standout attraction is the arboretum, which beautifully showcases native flora alongside a rock garden, offering a tranquil retreat within the park. The community orchard, with its rows of pear trees, adds a touch of agricultural heritage to the space, inviting visitors to connect with the land.

An elevated walkway gracefully extends from the hub, leading to the stunning floating bar. This serene spot, with its outdoor seating, provides breathtaking views of the Thimchhu river, making it the perfect place to unwind and take in the natural beauty surrounding the park.

To the south, Thimphu’s largest Rose Garden unfolds, offering spectacular views and perfect photo opportunities. The garden features two specially designed photo frames that capture the picturesque backdrop of the bazam and Wangditse Lhakhang. The garden’s beauty is thoughtfully complemented by the Bioswale, a natural separator between the Rose Garden and the Community Hub. This Bioswale is meticulously designed to collect and filter stormwater before it flows into the Thimchhu River and supports native waterfront plants along its edges. These plants play a crucial role in cleansing the drainage water from surrounding communities, thereby enhancing the ecological health of the area while adding to its scenic charm.

The park’s energy-efficient lighting system transforms the space into a visually captivating and welcoming environment, particularly after dark. Custom-designed wooden and steel lamp posts blend seamlessly with the park’s aesthetic and guiding principles. More than 90% of the light bulbs are integrated into natural elements like stones, the ground, and wood, illuminating their textures and adding visual intrigue to the walkways.

The meadows to the north offer expansive lawn areas ideal for picnics, events, and outdoor games. The riverside gallery provides an inviting retreat where visitors can relax and enjoy the refreshing river breeze.

The park is accessible through three distinct gates. The central main gate serves as a grand entrance, crafted from stone masonry and timber, adorned with rich traditional elements. On the northern side, a timber gate allows access for vehicle services necessary for maintenance and repair. The southern gate complements the bazam bridge, linking the Changjiji neighborhood. Each entrance features vibrant floral designs and seating areas along the fences, capturing the park’s joyful and enchanting theme.

To support sustainable urban mobility, the park includes a convenient mini-mobility hub at its entrance. This hub integrates car parking with an electric vehicle charging station and is situated near a bus stop. Additionally, the park features a 1-kilometer loop of walking paths and jogging tracks, offering a dynamic space for residents and visitors to engage in various outdoor activities.

The park also boasts additional features, including a Floating Bar, Outdoor Gallery, a Boat Bridge, and a Viewing Deck.

By Maisori Rai, Thimphu