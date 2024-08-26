Chang Yul Park – Going beyond Beauty
Chang Yul Park – Going beyond Beauty
Chang Yul Park – Going beyond Beauty
Synergetic blue and mountain economy for sustainable development in BIMSTEC region
NPPF registers 83% increase in income for a single FY
Opposition party says “The Ball is in the Court of the New Government”
Dreams Shattered
Trending Now

Chang Yul Park – Going beyond Beauty

On April 1, 2015, a special event was launched: The Royal Bhutan Flower Exhibition, initiated by Royal Command to commemorate the 60th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth King. Similarly, under His Majesty’s command, the vegetable markets in Thimphu, Paro, and Phuentsholing have been transformed into Kaja Throms. Yesterday, we witnessed the unveiling of yet another Royal Vision—the exquisite Chang Yul Park in Changzamtog.

There are strong, invisible, yet undeniable connections that weave through these three initiatives. Each one celebrates beauty, not just as an aesthetic ideal but as a core virtue within the Bhutanese way of life. These efforts reflect Bhutan’s global reputation as a nation of extraordinary beauty, both in its landscapes and in its cultural and spiritual ethos. They are physical expressions of a deeper philosophy that views beauty as essential to happiness and fulfillment. These initiatives encourage Bhutanese people to cultivate beauty in their surroundings, communities, and hearts, reinforcing the idea that a life enriched by beauty leads to greater peace, joy, and unity.

Guided by a leader who deeply understands the transformative power of beauty, these projects reflect a broader vision that extends beyond the surface. It is recognition that beauty is not just about visual appeal—it is about fostering a sense of harmony, well-being, and inspiration among his people. In initiating these projects, the vision is clear: to nurture a society where beauty, in all its forms, is recognized, cherished, and allowed to flourish, for the benefit of both the individual and the collective whole.

Why do we cultivate gardens? Why do we go to the extent of acquiring and stealing flowers, buying pots, and decorating our homes, even sacrificing space that could serve as another bedroom? It’s because we recognize the importance of beauty: it inspires, energizes, and spreads positive energy, creating an environment filled with love and joy. Beauty helps us appreciate life and, in turn, makes us better human beings.

Moreover, beauty isn’t just about physical appearance. It extends to the realms of goodness and truth, qualities that have long been associated with Bhutan. Chang Yul Park symbolizes Bhutan and its people—an enduring nation firmly rooted in the principles of Gross National Happiness (GNH), where trust, especially between the Sovereign and the people remains steadfast.

Is beauty limited to parks, landscapes, and other physical spaces? Certainly not! When we say we desire beautiful lives, we’re not simply asking for gardens like Chang Yul Park in our homes. We’re expressing a longing for contentment, happiness, and harmony. This is the true essence of beauty. To achieve a beautiful life, we must cultivate beauty in all aspects—at home, at work, and within our social circles. We must let goodness prevail and strengthen trust. The benefits will be immediate: you’ll find satisfaction in your work and harmony in your relationships, preventing frustrations from spilling over into your personal life.

Indeed! Chang Yul Park is a recreation center, where families can bring their children out for picnics and take a break from the fast moving life. However, the Park stands as a reminder to all Bhutanese about the essence of beauty and its transformative power.

Post Views: 80
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Advertisement
Tashi Metals Private Limited
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫 (𝐑𝐞 -𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫): Bhutan Power Corporation Limited
Posted on
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Advertisement
𝐏𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Bhutan Electricity Authority
Posted on
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫: Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next
Chang Yul Park – Going beyond Beauty

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17975243 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
Follow us
footer-sup

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top
Chang Yul Park – Going beyond Beauty
Chang Yul Park – Going beyond Beauty