Chang Yul Park – Going beyond Beauty

On April 1, 2015, a special event was launched: The Royal Bhutan Flower Exhibition, initiated by Royal Command to commemorate the 60th Birth Anniversary of His Majesty the Fourth King. Similarly, under His Majesty’s command, the vegetable markets in Thimphu, Paro, and Phuentsholing have been transformed into Kaja Throms. Yesterday, we witnessed the unveiling of yet another Royal Vision—the exquisite Chang Yul Park in Changzamtog.

There are strong, invisible, yet undeniable connections that weave through these three initiatives. Each one celebrates beauty, not just as an aesthetic ideal but as a core virtue within the Bhutanese way of life. These efforts reflect Bhutan’s global reputation as a nation of extraordinary beauty, both in its landscapes and in its cultural and spiritual ethos. They are physical expressions of a deeper philosophy that views beauty as essential to happiness and fulfillment. These initiatives encourage Bhutanese people to cultivate beauty in their surroundings, communities, and hearts, reinforcing the idea that a life enriched by beauty leads to greater peace, joy, and unity.

Guided by a leader who deeply understands the transformative power of beauty, these projects reflect a broader vision that extends beyond the surface. It is recognition that beauty is not just about visual appeal—it is about fostering a sense of harmony, well-being, and inspiration among his people. In initiating these projects, the vision is clear: to nurture a society where beauty, in all its forms, is recognized, cherished, and allowed to flourish, for the benefit of both the individual and the collective whole.

Why do we cultivate gardens? Why do we go to the extent of acquiring and stealing flowers, buying pots, and decorating our homes, even sacrificing space that could serve as another bedroom? It’s because we recognize the importance of beauty: it inspires, energizes, and spreads positive energy, creating an environment filled with love and joy. Beauty helps us appreciate life and, in turn, makes us better human beings.

Moreover, beauty isn’t just about physical appearance. It extends to the realms of goodness and truth, qualities that have long been associated with Bhutan. Chang Yul Park symbolizes Bhutan and its people—an enduring nation firmly rooted in the principles of Gross National Happiness (GNH), where trust, especially between the Sovereign and the people remains steadfast.

Is beauty limited to parks, landscapes, and other physical spaces? Certainly not! When we say we desire beautiful lives, we’re not simply asking for gardens like Chang Yul Park in our homes. We’re expressing a longing for contentment, happiness, and harmony. This is the true essence of beauty. To achieve a beautiful life, we must cultivate beauty in all aspects—at home, at work, and within our social circles. We must let goodness prevail and strengthen trust. The benefits will be immediate: you’ll find satisfaction in your work and harmony in your relationships, preventing frustrations from spilling over into your personal life.

Indeed! Chang Yul Park is a recreation center, where families can bring their children out for picnics and take a break from the fast moving life. However, the Park stands as a reminder to all Bhutanese about the essence of beauty and its transformative power.