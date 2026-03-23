Chamkharchhu-I Advances with International Expertise after Prolonged Delay

A major breakthrough appears to be underway for the long-delayed Chamkharchhu-I Hydropower Project, as an international consortium begins key technical and environmental studies—signalling renewed momentum for one of Bhutan’s largest planned energy ventures.

After years of uncertainty marked by technical, financial, and partnership-related challenges, the launch of updated studies indicates a possible shift from prolonged planning to tangible progress. The 770-megawatt project, located in Zhemgang Dzongkhag, has long been regarded as a strategic asset for Bhutan’s hydropower expansion and broader economic development.

According to International Water Power & Dam Construction, a consortium led by Lahmeyer International GmbH has been commissioned to update the project’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) and prepare a new Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA). The consortium also includes ERM-Siam Co., Ltd. and Bhutan’s Druk Consult International Pvt. Ltd., combining global expertise with local technical knowledge.

Chamkharchhu-I is designed as a run-of-river hydropower facility with an installed capacity of 770 MW, underscoring both its scale and engineering complexity. The project blueprint includes a 108-metre concrete gravity dam, a 19.2-kilometre headrace tunnel, and an underground powerhouse—features that reflect the advanced infrastructure required to harness Bhutan’s river systems efficiently.

The updated DPR will be central to refining the project’s technical and financial viability. Under the current mandate, the consortium will review and optimise hydrological, geological, and structural parameters, while updating detailed engineering designs. The process will also involve preparing tender-level drawings and aligning the project with current international engineering standards.

Equally important is the ESIA, which will provide a comprehensive assessment of the project’s potential impacts on biodiversity, water systems, and local communities. The study is expected to identify risks and recommend mitigation measures in line with global best practices, ensuring that the project adheres to Bhutan’s strong environmental conservation principles.

Hydropower remains a cornerstone of Bhutan’s economy, contributing significantly to national revenue, energy security, and electricity exports. Large-scale projects such as Chamkharchhu-I are central to the country’s long-term development strategy, particularly in expanding generation capacity and supporting regional energy trade.

In rural areas like Zhemgang, the project is also expected to deliver broader socio-economic benefits. Hydropower development typically brings infrastructure improvements, including roads, bridges, and enhanced connectivity, which can transform access to markets, public services, and economic opportunities. The construction phase is also likely to generate employment, creating both skilled and unskilled jobs for local communities.

However, the ESIA process will be critical in ensuring that these benefits are balanced with environmental and social safeguards. Bhutan’s development philosophy places strong emphasis on sustainability, and major infrastructure projects are required to meet rigorous standards before receiving approval. Chamkharchhu-I will undergo detailed scrutiny to assess its impact on ecosystems and livelihoods, with particular attention to minimising disruption and strengthening community resilience.

Beyond environmental considerations, the project holds substantial economic promise. Once completed, Chamkharchhu-I is expected to significantly increase Bhutan’s electricity generation capacity, strengthening domestic energy security while enhancing the country’s role as a regional exporter of clean energy. This aligns with Bhutan’s broader ambition to remain a global leader in renewable energy and carbon neutrality.

Despite the renewed momentum, key uncertainties remain. The project’s timeline will depend on the successful completion of technical studies, regulatory clearances, and the securing of financing arrangements. Past delays have highlighted the complexity of large hydropower projects, particularly in balancing technical feasibility, financial sustainability, and international partnerships.

Nevertheless, the initiation of the updated DPR and ESIA marks a critical step forward. The findings of these studies will shape the project’s final design, cost estimates, and implementation roadmap—ultimately determining whether Chamkharchhu-I can move into the construction phase.

The involvement of Lahmeyer International adds further credibility to the project. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Germany, the firm is widely recognised for its expertise in complex infrastructure projects, particularly in the energy and water sectors. With experience spanning more than 160 countries, Lahmeyer has contributed to numerous hydropower, thermal, and renewable energy developments worldwide. Its participation marks its first hydropower engagement in Bhutan, bringing valuable global experience to a project of national importance.

Working alongside international partners and local firms, the consortium is expected to deliver a comprehensive framework that integrates technical innovation with environmental responsibility. This collaborative approach reflects Bhutan’s strategy of leveraging global expertise while ensuring alignment with national priorities.

As Bhutan continues to expand its hydropower portfolio, Chamkharchhu-I stands out as a project with the potential to reshape the country’s energy landscape. If successfully implemented, it could emerge as a flagship hydropower asset—reinforcing Bhutan’s reputation as a leader in clean energy while supporting sustainable economic growth.

For now, the renewed activity surrounding the project offers cautious optimism. After years of delay, Chamkharchhu-I may finally be entering a decisive phase—one that could define its future as a cornerstone of Bhutan’s energy and development ambitions

Nidup Lhamo

From Thimphu