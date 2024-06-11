Chairman positive about Bhutan-Kuwait air link

Chairman of the Human Rights and Foreign Relations Committee, Rinzin Dorji expressed optimism about the air link

In another milestone of Bhutan and Kuwait relationship, the two governments signed the Air Service Agreement (ASA) on January 9, 2024, which would facilitate air transportation and establish a legal framework for flight operations connecting Bhutan and Kuwait. When questioned about developments in this area, Chairman of the Human Rights and Foreign Relations Committee, Rinzin Dorji, shared that works are going on positively. According to the chairman, the agreement will have significant benefits for both service providers and receivers, particularly for Bhutanese citizens who are currently working and studying in Kuwait. “The establishment of an air link between the two countries will make it more convenient for Bhutanese nationals to travel between the two countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, thousands of Bhutanese working in Kuwait and other countries of the Middle East are looking forward to the air service impatiently. Since 2015, several hundreds of Bhutanese joined the Kuwait’s workforce mainly in the hospitality and retail service sectors in some of the reputed business houses such as Al-Shaya, Americana, Trolley, and Kout Food Group, and others. The numbers soared and went beyond Kuwait. According to government records, since the inception of the Overseas Employment Program in 2013, 8,606 Bhutanese went to the Middle East as of June 2023. Of this, 6,082 are in Kuwait, 884 in Qatar, 1,413 in UAE, 203 in Bahrain and 24 in Oman.

Karma, working in Kuwait said that the day the AGA was signed, all Bhutanese were very happy. “However, we see that even after an agreement is signed, it takes a lot of time for the service to begin. We do not know the reasons, but we wish that the air link starts as soon as possible.”

It is not just Bhutanese working in the Middle East who are waiting. Stakeholders of the hospitality industry also see benefits once the air link starts. “The agreement heralds a monumental leap forward in air connectivity between the two nations, poised to usher in a new era of tourism, trade, and personal connections. It will revolutionize the aviation sector,” a tour operator said, adding tourists from the Middle East will definitely “visit Bhutan to see the difference between living in a desert and the forests.” “And with the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project, the air-link has become very important.”

Meanwhile, Chairman Rinzin Dorji also highlighted on the benefits of the agreement, citing the large number of Bhutanese citizens who are employed or pursuing higher education in Kuwait. “The air line will enable them to travel more easily and efficiently, making it easier for them to maintain their livelihoods and pursue their studies,” he said.

Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and the State of Kuwait were established on 23 May 1983 with the opening of the Bhutanese Consulate General in Kuwait. Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were established on 13th September 2012. Diplomatic relations between Bhutan and the Kingdom of Bahrain were established on 06 January 1992.

Meanwhile, during the signing of the ASA, a press release from the MoIT stated that the newly signed ASA is poised to facilitate air transportation and establish a legal framework for flight operations connecting Bhutan and Kuwait. “The agreement represents a significant stride in advancing air connectivity between the two countries, with anticipated positive impacts on tourism, trade, and interpersonal relationships. It marks a noteworthy development for the aviation industry, enabling the exercise of the fifth freedom right, thereby allowing airlines of both nations to conduct longer distance air service operations.”

“The signing of this agreement reflects the growing importance of aviation as a catalyst for strengthening global ties and fostering cooperation. Bhutan and the State of Kuwait are eager to leverage this opportunity to further mutual interests and deepen the bonds of friendship between the two nations. With the signing, Bhutan has now entered into air service agreements with nine countries,” the press release stated.

By Nidup Lhamo, Thimphu