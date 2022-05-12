Cement agents see sales slackening in Trashigang
Football Ground Gallery of CLCS in Taktse inaugurated
Most construction works back on track
Piggery farmers in Gelephu affected by imported pork
Trending Now

Cement agents see sales slackening in Trashigang

Some customers say that the current prices of cement charged by the agents are exorbitant

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and rise in fuel prices disrupting the supply chains, cement agents in Trashigang are seeing sales slackening in the district.

They say this has led to a gap between the agents and the cement suppliers.

Some agents added that the prices of cement have increased while getting cement from the suppliers and some say the prices have increased due to the increased transportation cost because of the increase in fuel prices.

The owner of Morphu Cement Agency at Lungtenzampa in Trashigang, Dorji Tshering said the cement business was doing well until the pandemic occurred, especially in the southern regions.

“During the pandemic, getting cement out here from Dungsam was challenging and sometimes the supply was stopped due to lockdowns happening down there,” he said.

According to Dorji Tshering, a bag of cement is currently sold at Nu 400 in Trashigang. This used to cost Nu 385 before the rise in fuel prices. The transportation cost itself has increased due to the rise in fuel prices. The price has been increased by the supplier.

“Reducing the price will not even recover my transportation cost and the money I have spent while purchasing cement,” he added.

Another cement dealer said while 13MT (Metric Tons) of cement cost around Nu 24,000 now, the same quantity of cement before the rise in fuel prices cost around Nu 18,500.

Further, because of the location of the eastern dzongkhag, he said cement is hardly being sold to the customers, who take one or two bags.

 He added that he hardly gets two or three customers a day wanting to take one or two bags of cement.

Another cement dealer in Rangjung, Jamtsho said he also sees a handful of customers and sometimes no one visits his shop despite his claims that he sells at a lower rate compared to the others.

“I sell a bag of cement for Nu 395. I think this way customers may visit my place. But I don’t see many customers,” he said.

Meanwhile, some of the customers in Trashigang say that the current prices of cement charged by the agents are exorbitant. They say the price of cement at Nu 380 per bag was fair enough and that Nu 400 for a bag is way too high.

A few residents also complained about agents selling poor quality cement to them. 

Sonam Tashi from Trashigang

Post Views: 50
Stay Connected
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Subscribe to our channel
Latest News

Advertisement

Visit Riomaggiore village on cliff rocks and sea at sunset.
Book Now
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Advertisement
S.D Eastern Bhutan Ferro Silicon Pvt.Ltd
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Advertisement
Bhutan Trust Fund for Environmental Conservation
Posted on
Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd.
Advertisement
Druk Green Power Corporation Ltd.
Posted on
Tashi InfoComm Limited
Advertisement
Tashi InfoComm Limited
Posted on
Border Roads Organisation
Advertisement
Border Roads Organisation
Posted on
Previous
Next

The country’s first and the only financial newspaper, Business Bhutan Private Limited, was conceived on June 1, 2009 and officially launched on September 26 the same year. 

02-339904 & 02-339906, 17994447(Marketing), 17589833 (Editorial) & 17968802 (Circulation)

Instagram
Twitter
Facebook
Other Links
Calender
May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  
Follow us

The website upgradation is part of Bhutan Media Foundation's project supported by Canada Fund for Local Initiatives

© Business Bhutan All Rights Reserved.

Top