Celebrating Women

Her Majesty Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck graced the celebration of the International Women’s Day

A momentous event unfolded yesterday (March 8, 2024) as the world came together to commemorate International Women’s Day 2024, celebrating the achievements and contributions of women worldwide. This year’s UN theme, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” underscores the pivotal role women play in propelling societal advancement. The imperative to achieve gender equality and enhance women’s well-being in all facets of life has never been more pressing, essential for building thriving economies and fostering a sustainable planet. Furthermore, the overarching global theme for International Women’s Day, “Inspire Inclusion”, encourages others to recognize and appreciate the value of women’s inclusion as it paves the way for a more inclusive and harmonious world.

Organized jointly by National Commission for Women and Children (NCWC), and Respect, Educate, Nurture, Empower Women (RENEW), with support from UNFPA, UNDP, JICA, and IPPF, this celebration not only reflect on past accomplishments but also envisions a future where women’s empowerment is not just a goal but a lived reality.

Gyalpozhing College of Information and Technology (GCIT) in Kabesa, Thimphu hosted this significant gathering, which was graced by Her Majesty the Gyalyum Sangay Choden Wangchuck, Royal Patron of RENEW and Goodwill Ambassador of UNFPA, as the guest of honour. Her Majesty delivered a keynote address highlighting the significance of Women Empowerment in shaping the future.

The event also featured an address by the Prime Minister with attendance from newly elected eminent members of the parliament and esteemed national and international dignitaries. As Bhutan embarks on its 13th five-year plan and achieves graduation from the group of least developed countries, the unveiling of the Gelephu Mindfulness City project, initiated by His Majesty the King, symbolises a significant chapter in Bhutan’s history, setting its role as a dynamic global economic gateway.

“In our pursuit of a transformative agenda spanning economic, social, and technological progress, the emphasis on investing in women takes centre stage. Technology is recognized as a crucial tool to open new avenues for women, fostering additional income, expanding employment opportunities, and access to knowledge and skills. Simultaneously, recognizing the evolving technology landscape, there is commitment to preparing the next generation while prioritizing the protection of women from technology -facilitated gender based violence,” the joint press release from the organizers state.

The event also witnessed the unveiling of RENEW’s 20th-anniversary logo, signifying two decades of steadfast commitment to empowering women in Bhutan. Concurrently, the launch of RENEW coffee table book, celebrating 20 years, and a reflective journey through Bhutan’s advancements in gender equality. Highlighting the resilience and ingenuity of Bhutanese women, a generative AI presentation was showcased, crafted by women entrepreneurs trained by GCIT. This event holds additional significance as it also commemorates the 20th anniversary of the NCWC, underlining two decades of unwavering dedication to women’s causes.

Staff Reporter, Thimphu